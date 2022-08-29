Menu
2017 Porsche 718 Cayman

63,000 KM

Details Description

$80,800

+ tax & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

S - 350HP, AC Seats, Nav, Sport Chrono Pkg, 3M PPF!

Location

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

$80,800

+ taxes & licensing

63,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9026488
  • Stock #: SCV7734
  • VIN: WP0AB2A83HS285744

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 63,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** BEAUTIFUL OPTIONED UP PORSCHE 718 CAYMAN S! *** MASSIVE POWER, MODERN COMFORTS, LUXURY DRIVE, TRULY HAVE IT ALL!! *** SPORT CHRONO PACKAGE + AC VENTILATED SEATS + NAVIGATION!!! *** From the Sapphire Blue exterior to Sport Chrono Package to the AC Ventilated Seats- This Cayman S has to be one of the most excellently optioned variations available- built for style, comfort, and a powerful yet luxurious drive! Full 3M clear vinyl protection across the front bumper, hood, front fenders and mirrors ($2,500.00 of paint protection film). Excellent history, regularly serviced at Porsche. Bose premium stereo, memory seats, umpteen-way power driver & passenger seats, power extending spoiler, red painted calipers, cross-drilled rotors, and 19-inch 10-spoke wheels complete the look. An absolute thrill to drive, lightning quick with the 7-Speed PDK transmission, a true enthusiast's car through and through! Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

This Porsche 718 Cayman S comes with all original books and manuals, and custom fitted Porsche mats! Really, ONLY 63,000KM! This beautiful Cayman S is on the lot and ready to enjoy- sale priced at $80,800 with dealer arranged financing and extended warranty options available!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

