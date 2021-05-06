+ taxes & licensing
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
+ taxes & licensing
Fire up the 570 horsepower twin turbo V8 and get ready to rocket from 0-60mph in 4.1 seconds in this 2017 Porsche Cayenne Turbo that just arrived on trade! This Meteor Gray Metallic SUV with contrasting Garnet Red interior is packed with desirable options such as: the Sport Chrono Package, ventilated leather seating, Garnet Red seatbelts, extended interior package, Burmester Surround Sound System, running boards, Premium Package Plus and more!
