2017 Porsche Cayenne

54,875 KM

$82,500

+ tax & licensing
$82,500

+ taxes & licensing

Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

Turbo /Premium Package Plus & Sport Chrono

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

$82,500

+ taxes & licensing

54,875KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7075936
  • Stock #: 211372

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Meteor Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black/Garnet Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 54,875 KM

Vehicle Description

Fire up the 570 horsepower twin turbo V8 and get ready to rocket from 0-60mph in 4.1 seconds in this 2017 Porsche Cayenne Turbo that just arrived on trade! This Meteor Gray Metallic SUV with contrasting Garnet Red interior is packed with desirable options such as: the Sport Chrono Package, ventilated leather seating, Garnet Red seatbelts, extended interior package, Burmester Surround Sound System, running boards, Premium Package Plus and more!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Air Suspension
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
METEOR GREY METALLIC
Requires Subscription
BLACK/GARNET RED LEATHER SEAT TRIM W/TWO-TONE LEATHER INTERIOR

