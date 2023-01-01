$39,999+ tax & licensing
2017 Porsche Macan
AWD 4DR
Location
Match Auto Market
231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7
- Listing ID: 10111641
- Stock #: 300801
- VIN: WP1AA2A56HLB00801
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 93,589 KM
Vehicle Description
High-Value Options:
- AWD
- Accident-Free
- Leather Package in Black/Garnet Red
- Premium Package
- Automatically Dimming Exterior & Interior Mirrors
- Bi-Xenon Lighting System including Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)
- Heated Rear Seats
- BOSE Surround Sound System
- Park Assist (Front & Rear) including Surround View
- Panoramic Roof System
- Power Steering Plus
- Lane Departure Warning with Lane Change Assist (LCA)
3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in advertised price. Extended Warranties Available (Extended warranty prices not included)
Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report with each vehicle.
Financing available, please visit www.matchautomarket.ca
Dealer permit: 4858
Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy
Phone Number: (204) 615-6979
