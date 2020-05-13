Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

Contact Seller
2017 Prime Time Crusader

2017 Prime Time Crusader

27RK - 32 FT COUPLES CAMPER! IMMACULATE!!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Prime Time Crusader

27RK - 32 FT COUPLES CAMPER! IMMACULATE!!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

  1. 5009016
  2. 5009016
  3. 5009016
  4. 5009016
  5. 5009016
  6. 5009016
  7. 5009016
  8. 5009016
  9. 5009016
  10. 5009016
  11. 5009016
  12. 5009016
  13. 5009016
  14. 5009016
  15. 5009016
  16. 5009016
  17. 5009016
  18. 5009016
  19. 5009016
  20. 5009016
  21. 5009016
  22. 5009016
  23. 5009016
  24. 5009016
  25. 5009016
  26. 5009016
  27. 5009016
  28. 5009016
  29. 5009016
  30. 5009016
  31. 5009016
  32. 5009016
  33. 5009016
  34. 5009016
  35. 5009016
  36. 5009016
  37. 5009016
  38. 5009016
  39. 5009016
  40. 5009016
Contact Seller

$34,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • CALL
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5009016
  • Stock #: SCV4185
  • VIN: 5ZT3CSSB0HG121093
Exterior Colour
White
*** IMMACULATE & LIKE NEW! *** 32 FOOT DOUBLE SLIDE LUXURY COUPLES CAMPER!! *** BRAND NEW MSRP $50,000+ !!! *** 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS AVAILABLE!!!! *** Absolutely must see, fully equipped and top of the line manufactured Prime Time Crusader Lite 27RK. SIDEWINDER 5TH WHEEL HITCH included ($2,000 Value)! One original owner, used very sparingly by mature older couple, immaculately cared for. Comfortably spend the summers, or tour the country in total comfort and luxury! STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES......Tons of Pantry Space......Double Sink......Full-Size Dinette......FLAT SCREEN TV & Entertainment System......Indoor & OUTDOOR SPEAKERS......USB & AUX Stereo Inputs......Power Awning......Power Stabilizer Jacks......Solar Panel Prepped......Oversized Shower......Loads of Towel & Linen Space plus Medicine Cabinet......LARGE MASTER BEDROOM CLOSET & CHEST OF DRAWERS......Leather Sofa w/ Pull Out Hide-a-Bed......His & Hers LEATHER RECLINERS......Very Modern, Spacious, and so much Natural Light!

Finance for as low as $125 B/W OR LESS! Compare against brand new for $50,000+... SAVE YOURSELF A FORTUNE on this like new Prime Time, bargain priced now at $34,800!!

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

2020 Nissan Maxima A...
 400 KM
$42,800 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 58,000 KM
$36,600 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Sorento V6 ...
 199,000 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-414-XXXX

(click to show)

204-414-4143

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory