2017 Prime Time Crusader

*** IMMACULATE & LIKE NEW! *** 32 FOOT DOUBLE SLIDE LUXURY COUPLES CAMPER!! *** BRAND NEW MSRP $50,000+ !!! *** 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS AVAILABLE!!!! *** Absolutely must see, fully equipped and top of the line manufactured Prime Time Crusader Lite 27RK. SIDEWINDER 5TH WHEEL HITCH included ($2,000 Value)! One original owner, used very sparingly by mature older couple, immaculately cared for. Comfortably spend the summers, or tour the country in total comfort and luxury! STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES......Tons of Pantry Space......Double Sink......Full-Size Dinette......FLAT SCREEN TV & Entertainment System......Indoor & OUTDOOR SPEAKERS......USB & AUX Stereo Inputs......Power Awning......Power Stabilizer Jacks......Solar Panel Prepped......Oversized Shower......Loads of Towel & Linen Space plus Medicine Cabinet......LARGE MASTER BEDROOM CLOSET & CHEST OF DRAWERS......Leather Sofa w/ Pull Out Hide-a-Bed......His & Hers LEATHER RECLINERS......Very Modern, Spacious, and so much Natural Light!
Finance for as low as $125 B/W OR LESS! Compare against brand new for $50,000+... SAVE YOURSELF A FORTUNE on this like new Prime Time, bargain priced now at $34,800!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
