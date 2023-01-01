$20,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-888-4070
2017 RAM 1500
ST
Location
Auto Excell
1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3
204-888-4070
$20,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10238858
- Stock #: 8242
- VIN: 1C6RR7FG3HS788242
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 166,521 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD, HITCH, TONNEAU COVER, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, 6 PASSENGER, HARD TOP, ABS, POWER LOCKS, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, POWER MIRRORS, AIR BAG,AIR CONDITIONING, POWER STEERING, AM/FM, POWER WINDOWS, CLOTH SEATS, SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS, CRUISE CONTROL, TRACTION CONTROL
We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! all of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional any/if any, applicable fees and taxes. we can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! we dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. no trade required, no money down o.a.c,
at auto excell, the price is the price
Shop 24 hours a day at autoexcell.ca or call 204.888.4070 with inquiries!!
