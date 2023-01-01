$31,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2017 RAM 1500
SXT
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
- Listing ID: 10539753
- Stock #: 23440
- VIN: 1C6RR7KG4HS526557
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray[Maximum Steel Metallic]
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 96,119 KM
Vehicle Description
Hello, Spook-Seekers and Thrill-Hunters! Ready to banish the demons of overpriced rides? Welcome to the underworld of deals at Ride Time's "SkeleTON of Savings" extravaganza this All Hallow's Eve. We've cracked open our tomb of treasure to offer you rides that won't have you trading your soulor your savings. Unfurl the map to our ghoulishly curated selection of 100+ spectral ridesmost all buried under the $30,000 price tag. Whether you're zipping to a seance or your next seminar, we've got the iron steed to meet your needs. Haunted by financial worries? Our coven of 15+ premium lenders ensures your loan process will be smoother than a vampire's pickup line. Slumber soundly, for each phantom-mobile on our lot has been resurrected through a stringent Manitoba Spiriterr, SafetyInspection. They also come with a Crystal Ball, or as mortals call it, a CarFax report, as transparent as a ghostly apparition. Enlist in our arcane "Oil 4 Eternity Program" and conjure up to $200 in annual savings. We know your time is as precious as a goblin's gold, so we've hexed our online portals to make your purchase and financing experience spellbindingly simple. Our undead customer service team is lurking in the shadows 24/7. Text us your quandaries at 204-400-1965 or summon us via the spirit realmor Facebook Messengerat https://m.me/ridetime. Rev those chainsawsor, more sensibly, your enginesand cartwheel into scholarly victory with a chariot from Ride Time's "SkeleTON of Savings" bonanza. Dig up your deal in our shadowy domain or shop from your laireither way, savings will be your treat, no tricks attached! Until the Witching Hour, Dealer 4080Where your fantasy ride is just a cauldron stir away. Cruise Control, 4WD, 3 Free Months of Sirius Satellite Radio w/ Purchase, Save on Fuel!, Manitoba Safety Certified, 17" x 7" Aluminum Wheels, 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio, ABS brakes, Carpet Floor Covering, Chrome Appearance Group, Chrome Front Bumper, Chrome Grille, Chrome Rear Bumper, Cloth Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat, Electronic Stability Control, Front & Rear Floor Mats, Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat, Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Low tire pressure warning, Popular Equipment Group, Quick Order Package 22A ST, Rear Folding Seat, Remote Keyless Entry, Storage Tray, SXT Appearance Group, Traction control. 2017 Ram 1500 SXT 4WD 8-Speed Automatic Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT Maximum Steel Metallic Clearcoat Why Buy From Ride Time? At Ride Time, we pride ourselves on offering the best value and service to our customers. Here are just a few of the reasons why you should buy from us: SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION: Our certified technicians inspect every inch of our used vehicles to ensure they meet Manitoba safety requirements and are "Ride Time Certified." We also ensure that our vehicles meet the safety standards of any province you may be from before shipping. USED CARS IN THE BEST CONDITION: We employ the top talent in our detailing department to make sure every used car we sell looks and feels brand new. GUARANTEED BEST PRICES: We were one of the first used car dealers in Canada to use third-party software to price our inventory, ensuring that our prices are always below market value. . FAIR TRADE-INS: We use industry-standard metrics and benchmarks to fairly price your trade-in, and we'll even buy it from you outright if you decide not to purchase from us. NON-COMMISSIONED SALES STAFF: Our sales team is focused on meeting your needs, not our bottom line, so you can trust that you'll get honest and fair service every step of the way. EXTRA BONUSES: When you purchase from us, you'll be enrolled in our "Oil 4 Life" Program*, which covers the cost of oil changes for the lifetime of your vehicle. You'll also be eligible to earn $300 for every successful referral. And if you're coming from out of town, we offer free airport pick-up and can ship your vehicle anywhere in the world. Don't miss out on all these great benefits contact us today to schedule a test drive or apply for financing through our website. Connect with us on Facebook Messenger for 24/7 assistance or text us anytime at 204-400-1965. We look forward to helping you find your dream car. *for regular cars and trucks, diesel is extra.
