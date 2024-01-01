$23,500+ tax & licensing
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black[Black]
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24260A
- Mileage 180,263 KM
Vehicle Description
Hey friend! Welcome to Ride Time's "Key Interest Car Deals Event"! This July, we're committed to stocking the vehicles that are of key interest to todays shoppersaffordable, high-quality cars that meet your needs and budget. At Ride Time, we understand what youre looking for and have curated a selection of vehicles that are sure to catch your eye. Discover Your Ideal Ride: Explore our collection of 80-120 high-quality vehicles, carefully selected to meet diverse tastes and budgets. With most options priced under $30,000, you're sure to find the perfect match. Unbeatable July Offers: Our prices are optimized to give you the best value this season. We've tailored our deals to ensure you get outstanding savings on the cars that matter most to you. Flexible Financing Options: Take advantage of our customized financing solutions, including $0 down, instant approvals, and No Payments for 90 Days OAC. We aim to make your car buying journey as smooth and affordable as possible. Quality You Can Trust: Every vehicle in our inventory undergoes a thorough safety inspection that exceeds the minimum requirements set by the province, and comes with a detailed CarFax report. Plus, our Oil 4 Life Program keeps your car in top condition, saving you money in the long run. Connect Your Way: Ready to take the next step? Text us at 204-400-1965, browse our selection online at fast.ridetime.ca, visit us in person, or chat with us at https://m.me/ridetime. We're here to assist you in finding your next car effortlessly. Focus on What Matters: The "Key Interest Car Deals Event" is all about providing you with the vehicles that meet your key interestsreliable, affordable, and ready for the road. Don't miss out on these incredible deals. Join us for the "Key Interest Car Deals Event" and drive away in a car that perfectly fits your needs! DLR4080
204-272-6161