Hey friend! Welcome to Ride Times Key Interest Car Deals Event! This July, were committed to stocking the vehicles that are of key interest to todays shoppersaffordable, high-quality cars that meet your needs and budget. At Ride Time, we understand what youre looking for and have curated a selection of vehicles that are sure to catch your eye. Discover Your Ideal Ride: Explore our collection of 80-120 high-quality vehicles, carefully selected to meet diverse tastes and budgets. With most options priced under $30,000, youre sure to find the perfect match. Unbeatable July Offers: Our prices are optimized to give you the best value this season. Weve tailored our deals to ensure you get outstanding savings on the cars that matter most to you. Flexible Financing Options: Take advantage of our customized financing solutions, including $0 down, instant approvals, and No Payments for 90 Days OAC. We aim to make your car buying journey as smooth and affordable as possible. Quality You Can Trust: Every vehicle in our inventory undergoes a thorough safety inspection that exceeds the minimum requirements set by the province, and comes with a detailed CarFax report. Plus, our Oil 4 Life Program keeps your car in top condition, saving you money in the long run. Connect Your Way: Ready to take the next step? Text us at 204-400-1965, browse our selection online at fast.ridetime.ca, visit us in person, or chat with us at https://m.me/ridetime. Were here to assist you in finding your next car effortlessly. Focus on What Matters: The Key Interest Car Deals Event is all about providing you with the vehicles that meet your key interestsreliable, affordable, and ready for the road. Dont miss out on these incredible deals. Join us for the Key Interest Car Deals Event and drive away in a car that perfectly fits your needs! DLR4080

2017 RAM 1500

180,263 KM

$23,500

+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500

Big Horn

2017 RAM 1500

Big Horn

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$23,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
180,263KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LT1HS707532

  • Exterior Colour Black[Black]
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24260A
  • Mileage 180,263 KM

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$23,500

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

2017 RAM 1500