2017 RAM 1500

198,440 KM

Details Description

$21,980

+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500

Laramie Crew Cab|DIESEL|HTD AND A/C SEATS|HTD STEERING WHEEL|BACK UP CAMERA|LOACL|CLEAN TITLE|

11980878

2017 RAM 1500

Laramie Crew Cab|DIESEL|HTD AND A/C SEATS|HTD STEERING WHEEL|BACK UP CAMERA|LOACL|CLEAN TITLE|

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

$21,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
198,440KM
VIN 1C6RR7VM6HS580234

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4095
  • Mileage 198,440 KM

Vehicle Description


This 2017 Ram 1500 Laramie eco diesel is an Extremely capable and very well outfitted truck. it has every feature anybody needs for example heated and air conditioned seats, heated steering wheel, remote start, sun roof, full leather interior, back up camera, 4hi 4lo 4auto, 5pin and 7pin trailer wiring, full tow package and much much more. the 3.0l turbocharged diesel engine is capable of towing up to 9,210lbs!!! Outstanding capability and premium features!!! don't hesitate reach out for more information at (204) 560-1234



IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER :



This vehicle is a used vehicle, all the features and information may not be accurate from the descriptions above, please check the actual vehicle for the actual information.



Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-XXXX

204-298-8938

$21,980

+ taxes & licensing

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

2017 RAM 1500