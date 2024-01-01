$21,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 RAM 1500
Laramie Crew Cab|DIESEL|HTD AND A/C SEATS|HTD STEERING WHEEL|BACK UP CAMERA|LOACL|CLEAN TITLE|
2017 RAM 1500
Laramie Crew Cab|DIESEL|HTD AND A/C SEATS|HTD STEERING WHEEL|BACK UP CAMERA|LOACL|CLEAN TITLE|
Location
McWilliam Auto
155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8
204-298-8938
$21,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
198,440KM
VIN 1C6RR7VM6HS580234
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4095
- Mileage 198,440 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2017 Ram 1500 Laramie eco diesel is an Extremely capable and very well outfitted truck. it has every feature anybody needs for example heated and air conditioned seats, heated steering wheel, remote start, sun roof, full leather interior, back up camera, 4hi 4lo 4auto, 5pin and 7pin trailer wiring, full tow package and much much more. the 3.0l turbocharged diesel engine is capable of towing up to 9,210lbs!!! Outstanding capability and premium features!!! don't hesitate reach out for more information at (204) 560-1234
McWilliam Auto is committed to providing top notch quality and the best possible price. We pride ourselves on being the best priced dealer in manitoba while maintaining a high standard of quality on all our pre owned vehicles!
McWilliam Auto is a changer of today's car market, the one number, no Hassle price, makes buyers get the best price no matter whether you know or don't know today's market. Yes, you heard it right, One price is the best price.
We also offer Premium warranties and finance onsite at our dealership to improve your buying experience.
DEALER PERMIT #4611
Call today: 204-560-1234
Visit us TODAY at 155 Mcphillips St, Winnipeg, MB
Website: www.mcwiliamauto.ca
Email: winnipegcar@gmail.com
Click here for finance:
https://www.mcwilliamauto.ca/car-loan-application/
IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER :
This vehicle is a used vehicle, all the features and information may not be accurate from the descriptions above, please check the actual vehicle for the actual information.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email McWilliam Auto
