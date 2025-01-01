Menu
Dealer permit #5686

2017 RAM 1500

131,427 KM

$34,998

+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500

Limited 5.99% O.A.C | One Owner

2017 RAM 1500

Limited 5.99% O.A.C | One Owner

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

$34,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
131,427KM
VIN 1C6RR7PT0HS537187

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 131,427 KM

Vehicle Description

With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.

Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.

Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!

Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Pointe West Autopark.

Dealer permit #5686
Dealer permit #5686

Vehicle Features

Interior

POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Rear Window Defroster
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Second-Row Heated Seats
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Mechanical

4-Corner Air Suspension
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Remote Start and Air Suspension

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

$34,998

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

204-774-4444

2017 RAM 1500