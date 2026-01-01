$22,980+ taxes & licensing
2017 RAM 1500
Laramie Crew Cab |Alpine Sound System | Sun Roof |
Location
McWilliam Auto
155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8
204-298-8938
$22,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
138,659KM
VIN 1C6RR7NM5HS873445
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 138,659 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2017 Ram 1500 Laramie Crew Cab is a real stunner! With its sleek silver exterior and black interior, this truck is both stylish and practical. Packed with features like the Alpine sound system and sunroof, it offers a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience. With 4X4 capabilities, this truck is ready to tackle any adventure. Don't miss out on this well-maintained beauty with 138,659 miles on the clock!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
