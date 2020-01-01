Menu
2017 RAM 1500

Sport Crew w/Leather & Sunroof *Low KM*

2017 RAM 1500

Sport Crew w/Leather & Sunroof *Low KM*

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 34,215KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4429563
  • Stock #: 248930
  • VIN: 1C6RR7MT1HS506552
Exterior Colour
Brilliant black crystal pearl
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

No need to settle for a base model - this 2017 Ram 1500 Sport 4x4 just arrived on trade with very low KM, the family friendly Crew Cab and a very long list of options including: heated AND ventilated leather seating, sunroof, heated steering wheel, remote starter, back-up camera, powerful Alpine sound system w/subwoofer, 8.4 inch touchscreen w/navigation, tow package w/trailer brake controller and optional 3.92 axle ratio and of course the powerful 5.7L HEMI powertrain!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Vinyl Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
  • TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
  • Sport Performance Hood
  • 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
  • Spray-in bedliner
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)
  • 121-LITRE (26.6-GALLON) FUEL TANK
  • TIRES: P275/60R20 OWL AS (STD)
  • TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) (STD)
  • REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
  • Class IV Hitch Receiver
  • WHEELS: 20" X 9" POLISHED ALUMINUM (STD)
  • ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
  • RADIO: UCONNECT 3C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: GPS Navigation
  • SPORT PREMIUM GROUP -inc: 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
  • CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
  • BLACK LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power 10-Way Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats Front Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Front Ventilated Seats
  • SPORT PREMIUM GROUP -inc: 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control Humidity Sensor
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

