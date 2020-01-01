Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 RAM 1500

ST

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

  1. 4433073
  2. 4433073
  3. 4433073
  4. 4433073
  5. 4433073
  6. 4433073
  7. 4433073
  8. 4433073
  9. 4433073
  10. 4433073
  11. 4433073
  12. 4433073
  13. 4433073
  14. 4433073
  15. 4433073
  16. 4433073
  17. 4433073
  18. 4433073
  19. 4433073
  20. 4433073
  21. 4433073
  22. 4433073
  23. 4433073
  24. 4433073
  25. 4433073
  26. 4433073
  27. 4433073
Contact Seller

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 75,389KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4433073
  • Stock #: 19717A
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT4HG757334
Exterior Colour
True Blue Pearl
Interior Colour
Diesel Grey/Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

This Ram 1500 has a powerful Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM, TRUE BLUE PEARL, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD).*These Packages Will Make Your Ram 1500 ST the Envy of Onlookers*SXT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Bright Rear Bumper, Chrome Appearance Group, Popular Equipment Group, Carpet Floor Covering, Front & Rear Floor Mats, Remote Keyless Entry, Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum, Bright Grille, Bright Front Bumper, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, RADIO: UCONNECT 3 W/5" DISPLAY -inc: 5" Touchscreen, Remote USB Port - Charge Only, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, Overhead Console, GPS Antenna Input, Temperature & Compass Gauge, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25A ST -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate, Front Suspension Skid Plate, Tow Hooks, POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Carpet Floor Covering, Front & Rear Floor Mats, Remote Keyless Entry, PICKUP BOX LIGHTING, GVWR: 3,129 KGS (6,900 LBS), ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD), DIESEL GREY/BLACK, CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT, CLASS IV HITCH RECEIVER, CARPET FLOOR COVERING, BRIGHT TUBULAR SIDE STEPS.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9 can get you a dependable 1500 today!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Steel Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Vinyl Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
  • Carpet Floor Covering
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
  • 3.55 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
  • TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS (STD)
  • WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM
  • True Blue Pearl
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25A ST -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
  • SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
  • Class IV Hitch Receiver
  • Pickup Box Lighting
  • PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Front Suspension Skid Plate Tow Hooks
  • ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
  • DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
  • BRIGHT TUBULAR SIDE STEPS
  • GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS)
  • POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Carpet Floor Covering Front & Rear Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry
  • SXT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Bright Rear Bumper Chrome Appearance Group Popular Equipment Group Carpet Floor Covering Front & Rear Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum Bright Grille Bright Front Bumper
  • RADIO: UCONNECT 3 W/5" DISPLAY -inc: 5" Touchscreen Remote USB Port - Charge Only Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Overhead Console GPS Antenna Input Temperature & Compass Gauge

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

2018 Jeep Cherokee T...
 91,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Mazda CX-5 GX
 5,016 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Journey GT
 98,240 KM
$21,991 + tax & lic
Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-500-XXXX

(click to show)

204-500-1389

Send A Message