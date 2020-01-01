This Ram 1500 has a powerful Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM, TRUE BLUE PEARL, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD).*These Packages Will Make Your Ram 1500 ST the Envy of Onlookers*SXT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Bright Rear Bumper, Chrome Appearance Group, Popular Equipment Group, Carpet Floor Covering, Front & Rear Floor Mats, Remote Keyless Entry, Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum, Bright Grille, Bright Front Bumper, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, RADIO: UCONNECT 3 W/5" DISPLAY -inc: 5" Touchscreen, Remote USB Port - Charge Only, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, Overhead Console, GPS Antenna Input, Temperature & Compass Gauge, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25A ST -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate, Front Suspension Skid Plate, Tow Hooks, POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Carpet Floor Covering, Front & Rear Floor Mats, Remote Keyless Entry, PICKUP BOX LIGHTING, GVWR: 3,129 KGS (6,900 LBS), ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD), DIESEL GREY/BLACK, CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT, CLASS IV HITCH RECEIVER, CARPET FLOOR COVERING, BRIGHT TUBULAR SIDE STEPS.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9 can get you a dependable 1500 today!