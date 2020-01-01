Menu
2017 RAM 1500

Laramie Crew - STUNNING! MUST SEE!!

2017 RAM 1500

Laramie Crew - STUNNING! MUST SEE!!

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

$34,895

+ taxes & licensing

  • 93,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4503642
  • Stock #: GT3811
  • VIN: 1C6RR7VT9HS696938
Exterior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
*** LUXURY LARAMIE CREW! *** AFTERMARKET AIRBAGS!! *** FULLY ACCESSORIZED!!! *** Big money invested in upgrades including AFTERMARKET AIRBAG SUSPENSION.... Perfect for towing! Spray-In Bed Liner......Tonneau Cover......Chrome Step Bars......Upgraded Toyo Open Country Tires......HD Rubber Mud Flaps......Sport-Style Centre Console w/ Front Bucket Seats......Chrome Bumpers, Handles, Mirrors......Laramie Chrome Grille......3-Stage HEATED SEATS......HEATED STEERING Wheel......A/C VENTILATED SEATS......Power Adjustable Pedals......Power Adjustable Seats (Driver & Passenger)......Memory Seats......Power Sliding Rear Window......BLUETOOTH Handsfree Connectivity......Huge TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia System......Electronic Shift-on-the-Fly 4WD / 4x4......Fog Lights......Full Crew Cab Seating......Legendary 5.7L HEMI Engine......LED Taillights......LED Headlights......Factory TOW PACKAGE w/ 4-Pin & 7-Pin Wiring......Transmission TOW/HAUL MODE......Factory TRAILER BRAKE Controller......Tow Hooks......20-Inch CHROME WHEELS!

Comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Keys & Fobs, balance of Factory RAM WARRANTY, and all-weather Rubber mats! Gorgeous condition full load Laramie. Absolute sacrifice at just $34,895 with Financing and Extended Warranty available!

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details.

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Clock
  • External temperature display
  • Cupholders: Front
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Ambient Lighting
  • Air filtration
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Front fog lights
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody
Windows
  • Rear Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • engine hour meter
Additional Features
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • SURROUND SOUND
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • digital odometer
  • Energy absorbing steering column
  • Radio data system
  • Braking Assist
  • Roll Stability Control
  • trailer stability control
  • speed sensitive volume control
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Solar-tinted glass
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Active grille shutters
  • Multi-function display
  • Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
  • Front Suspension Classification: Independent
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Multi-function remote: keyless entry
  • Side airbags: front
  • Side mirror adjustments: power
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
  • Steering wheel trim: leather
  • Steering wheel: tilt
  • Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
  • Front air conditioning zones: dual
  • Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Side curtain airbags: front
  • Antenna type: diversity
  • Auxiliary audio input: USB
  • Satellite radio: SiriusXM
  • Brake drying
  • Front brake type: ventilated disc
  • Rear brake type: ventilated disc
  • Floor mat material: carpet
  • Floor mats: front
  • Overhead console: front
  • Reading lights: front
  • Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
  • Exhaust: dual tip
  • Headlights: auto on/off
  • Rear seatbelts: 3-point
  • Seatbelt force limiters: front
  • Driver seat power adjustments: height
  • Front headrests: adjustable
  • Rear headrests: adjustable
  • Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • Front spring type: coil
  • Rear spring type: coil
  • Rear suspension type: multi-link
  • Wireless data link: Bluetooth
  • Tire type: all season
  • Total speakers: 8
  • Storage: door pockets
  • Fuel economy display: MPG
  • Headlights: auto delay off
  • Side mirrors: heated
  • Child seat anchors: LATCH system
  • Driver seat: heated
  • Passenger seat: heated
  • Spare wheel type: steel
  • Armrests: rear center folding with storage
  • Memorized settings: 2 driver
  • Power outlet(s): 12V front
  • Grille color: chrome
  • Front struts
  • Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
  • Rear brake diameter: 13.8
  • One-touch windows: 2
  • Passenger seat power adjustments: lumbar
  • Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer
  • Antenna type: mast
  • Subwoofer: 1
  • Camera system: rearview
  • Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
  • Rear suspension classification: solid live axle
  • Memorized settings: driver seat
  • Side mirrors: auto-dimming
  • Armrests: front center
  • Floor material: carpet
  • Front suspension type: short and long arm
  • Front headrests: 2
  • Front wipers: variable intermittent
  • Adjustable pedals: power
  • Passenger seat power adjustments: 6
  • Hill holder control
  • Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
  • Power windows: lockout button
  • Window trim: black
  • Taillights: LED
  • Side mirror adjustments: power folding
  • Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
  • Crumple zones: front
  • Storage: front seatback
  • Exhaust tip color: chrome
  • Seatbelt warning sensor: front
  • Rolling code security: key
  • Side mirrors: integrated turn signals
  • Spare tire size: full-size
  • Assist handle: front
  • Daytime running lights: LED
  • Emergency locking retractors: front
  • Upholstery: leather-trimmed
  • Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert
  • Rearview monitor: in dash
  • Power door locks: anti-lockout
  • Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
  • Auxiliary audio input: jack
  • Rear headrests: 3
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: multi-function
  • Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
  • Passenger seat power adjustments: reclining
  • Door handle color: chrome
  • Power windows: safety reverse
  • 4WD selector: electronic hi-lo
  • Power door locks: auto-locking
  • Mirror color: chrome
  • Front shock type: twin-tube gas
  • Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
  • Premium brand: Alpine
  • Shift knob trim: chrome
  • Memorized settings: audio system
  • Axle ratio: 3.21
  • Auxiliary audio input: iPod/iPhone
  • Driver seat power adjustments: lumbar
  • Infotainment: Uconnect
  • Grille color: chrome surround
  • Reading lights: rear
  • Fender lip moldings: body-color
  • Pickup bed light
  • Tailgate: removable
  • Pickup sliding rear window: power horizontal
  • Driver seat power adjustments: reclining
  • Front brake width: 1.1
  • Electronic messaging assistance: with read function
  • Trip odometer: 2
  • Rear brake width: 0.87
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control
  • Front bumper color: chrome
  • Rear bumper color: chrome
  • Front seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
  • Multi-function remote: panic alarm
  • Phone: voice operated
  • Front brake diameter: 13.2
  • Turns lock-to-lock: 3.3
  • Power outlet(s): 115V front
  • Dash trim: simulated wood
  • Warnings and reminders: low oil level
  • 4WD type: part time w/ on demand setting
  • Rear seat folding: folds up
  • Wheels: chrome clad
  • Trailer hitch: Class IV
  • Door trim: simulated wood
  • Headlights: halogen
  • Trailer wiring: 7-pin
  • Steering ratio: 17.9
  • Fuel economy display: range
  • Warnings and reminders: maintenance due
  • Tailgate: power locking
  • Trailer wiring: 4-pin
  • License plate bracket: front
  • Assist handle: rear
  • Memorized settings: adjustable pedals
  • Storage: cargo tray
  • Infotainment screen size: 8.4 in.
  • Customizable instrument cluster
  • Instrument cluster screen size: 7 in.
  • Memorized settings: side mirrors
  • Floor mats: rear
  • Cupholders: rear
  • Driver seat power adjustments: 10
  • Side curtain airbags: rear
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: phone
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: voice control
  • Storage: under rear seats
  • Radio: touch screen display
  • Radio: voice operated
  • Side mirror adjustments: reverse gear tilt
  • Driver seat: ventilated
  • Emergency locking retractors: rear
  • Passenger seat: ventilated
  • Storage: in seat cushion
  • Rearview mirror: auto-dimming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

