*** LUXURY LARAMIE CREW! *** AFTERMARKET AIRBAGS!! *** FULLY ACCESSORIZED!!! *** Big money invested in upgrades including AFTERMARKET AIRBAG SUSPENSION.... Perfect for towing! Spray-In Bed Liner......Tonneau Cover......Chrome Step Bars......Upgraded Toyo Open Country Tires......HD Rubber Mud Flaps......Sport-Style Centre Console w/ Front Bucket Seats......Chrome Bumpers, Handles, Mirrors......Laramie Chrome Grille......3-Stage HEATED SEATS......HEATED STEERING Wheel......A/C VENTILATED SEATS......Power Adjustable Pedals......Power Adjustable Seats (Driver & Passenger)......Memory Seats......Power Sliding Rear Window......BLUETOOTH Handsfree Connectivity......Huge TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia System......Electronic Shift-on-the-Fly 4WD / 4x4......Fog Lights......Full Crew Cab Seating......Legendary 5.7L HEMI Engine......LED Taillights......LED Headlights......Factory TOW PACKAGE w/ 4-Pin & 7-Pin Wiring......Transmission TOW/HAUL MODE......Factory TRAILER BRAKE Controller......Tow Hooks......20-Inch CHROME WHEELS!
Comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Keys & Fobs, balance of Factory RAM WARRANTY, and all-weather Rubber mats! Gorgeous condition full load Laramie. Absolute sacrifice at just $34,895 with Financing and Extended Warranty available!
Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details.
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
- Safety
- Traction Control
- Stability Control
- Power Brakes
- Child Safety Door Locks
- Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Clock
- External temperature display
- Cupholders: Front
- Power Options
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Comfort
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Ambient Lighting
- Air filtration
- Exterior
- TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
- Front fog lights
- Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody
- Windows
- Powertrain
- Additional Features
- Retained Accessory Power
- SURROUND SOUND
- Rear Stabilizer Bar
- Front stabilizer bar
- digital odometer
- Energy absorbing steering column
- Radio data system
- Braking Assist
- Roll Stability Control
- trailer stability control
- speed sensitive volume control
- Electronic brakeforce distribution
- Solar-tinted glass
- Radio: AM/FM
- Active grille shutters
- Multi-function display
- Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
- Front Suspension Classification: Independent
- ABS: 4-wheel
- Front airbags: dual
- Gauge: tachometer
- Multi-function remote: keyless entry
- Side airbags: front
- Side mirror adjustments: power
- Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
- Steering wheel trim: leather
- Steering wheel: tilt
- Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
- Front air conditioning zones: dual
- Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
- Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
- Side curtain airbags: front
- Antenna type: diversity
- Auxiliary audio input: USB
- Satellite radio: SiriusXM
- Brake drying
- Front brake type: ventilated disc
- Rear brake type: ventilated disc
- Floor mat material: carpet
- Floor mats: front
- Overhead console: front
- Reading lights: front
- Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
- Exhaust: dual tip
- Headlights: auto on/off
- Rear seatbelts: 3-point
- Seatbelt force limiters: front
- Driver seat power adjustments: height
- Front headrests: adjustable
- Rear headrests: adjustable
- Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
- 2-stage unlocking doors
- Front spring type: coil
- Rear spring type: coil
- Rear suspension type: multi-link
- Wireless data link: Bluetooth
- Tire type: all season
- Total speakers: 8
- Storage: door pockets
- Fuel economy display: MPG
- Headlights: auto delay off
- Side mirrors: heated
- Child seat anchors: LATCH system
- Driver seat: heated
- Passenger seat: heated
- Spare wheel type: steel
- Armrests: rear center folding with storage
- Memorized settings: 2 driver
- Power outlet(s): 12V front
- Grille color: chrome
- Front struts
- Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
- Rear brake diameter: 13.8
- One-touch windows: 2
- Passenger seat power adjustments: lumbar
- Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer
- Antenna type: mast
- Subwoofer: 1
- Camera system: rearview
- Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
- Rear suspension classification: solid live axle
- Memorized settings: driver seat
- Side mirrors: auto-dimming
- Armrests: front center
- Floor material: carpet
- Front suspension type: short and long arm
- Front headrests: 2
- Front wipers: variable intermittent
- Adjustable pedals: power
- Passenger seat power adjustments: 6
- Hill holder control
- Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
- Power windows: lockout button
- Window trim: black
- Taillights: LED
- Side mirror adjustments: power folding
- Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
- Crumple zones: front
- Storage: front seatback
- Exhaust tip color: chrome
- Seatbelt warning sensor: front
- Rolling code security: key
- Side mirrors: integrated turn signals
- Spare tire size: full-size
- Assist handle: front
- Daytime running lights: LED
- Emergency locking retractors: front
- Upholstery: leather-trimmed
- Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert
- Rearview monitor: in dash
- Power door locks: anti-lockout
- Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
- Auxiliary audio input: jack
- Rear headrests: 3
- Steering wheel mounted controls: multi-function
- Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
- Passenger seat power adjustments: reclining
- Door handle color: chrome
- Power windows: safety reverse
- 4WD selector: electronic hi-lo
- Power door locks: auto-locking
- Mirror color: chrome
- Front shock type: twin-tube gas
- Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
- Premium brand: Alpine
- Shift knob trim: chrome
- Memorized settings: audio system
- Axle ratio: 3.21
- Auxiliary audio input: iPod/iPhone
- Driver seat power adjustments: lumbar
- Infotainment: Uconnect
- Grille color: chrome surround
- Reading lights: rear
- Fender lip moldings: body-color
- Pickup bed light
- Tailgate: removable
- Pickup sliding rear window: power horizontal
- Driver seat power adjustments: reclining
- Front brake width: 1.1
- Electronic messaging assistance: with read function
- Trip odometer: 2
- Rear brake width: 0.87
- Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control
- Front bumper color: chrome
- Rear bumper color: chrome
- Front seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
- Multi-function remote: panic alarm
- Phone: voice operated
- Front brake diameter: 13.2
- Turns lock-to-lock: 3.3
- Power outlet(s): 115V front
- Dash trim: simulated wood
- Warnings and reminders: low oil level
- 4WD type: part time w/ on demand setting
- Rear seat folding: folds up
- Wheels: chrome clad
- Trailer hitch: Class IV
- Door trim: simulated wood
- Headlights: halogen
- Trailer wiring: 7-pin
- Steering ratio: 17.9
- Fuel economy display: range
- Warnings and reminders: maintenance due
- Tailgate: power locking
- Trailer wiring: 4-pin
- License plate bracket: front
- Assist handle: rear
- Memorized settings: adjustable pedals
- Storage: cargo tray
- Infotainment screen size: 8.4 in.
- Customizable instrument cluster
- Instrument cluster screen size: 7 in.
- Memorized settings: side mirrors
- Floor mats: rear
- Cupholders: rear
- Driver seat power adjustments: 10
- Side curtain airbags: rear
- Steering wheel mounted controls: phone
- Steering wheel mounted controls: voice control
- Storage: under rear seats
- Radio: touch screen display
- Radio: voice operated
- Side mirror adjustments: reverse gear tilt
- Driver seat: ventilated
- Emergency locking retractors: rear
- Passenger seat: ventilated
- Storage: in seat cushion
- Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
