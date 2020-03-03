Menu
2017 RAM 1500

Limited CLEAN CARFAX | RMT START | HTD STS |

Birchwood Ford

810 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Sale Price

$37,984

+ taxes & licensing

  • 75,002KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4679049
  • Stock #: F33K7W
  • VIN: 1C6RR7PT2HS778118
Exterior Colour
RED PEARL
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents 2017 Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn Red 2017 4WD HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT 8-Speed Automatic

Navigation, Heated Seats, Back Up Camera, Power Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, 10 Speakers, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, 4-Corner Air Suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Audio memory, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Body Colour Fender Flares, Body Colour Front Fascia, Body Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads, Brake assist, Bright Belt Mouldings, Bright Bodyside Moulding, Bright Front Bumper, Bright Grille w/RAM Letters, Bright RAM Badge, Bright Rear Bumper, Bright Wheel-to-Wheel Side Steps, Bucket Seats, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage, Front & Rear Luxury Floor Mats, Front fog lights, Front Heated Seats, Front Ventilated Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated Steering Wheel, High-Back Seats, Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start, Laramie Limited Group, Laramie Limited Instrument Cluster, Leather steering wheel, Leather Wrapped Grab Handle, Leather-Faced Vented Front Bucket Seats, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Wood, Limited Appearance Package, Limited Tailgate Applique 4x4, Luxury Door Trim Panel, Memory seat, Navigation System, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Pedal memory, Power 10-Way Memory Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Lumbar Adjust, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power windows, Quick Order Package 26V Limited, Radio: Uconnect 3C Nav w/8.4" Display, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Ram 1500 Badge, Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Window Defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Second-Row Heated Seats, Speed control, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Wheels: 20" x 9" Aluminum w/Chrome Inserts.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Sales Consultant.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including Carfax, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Front air conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • remote start
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • tinted windows
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Suspension
  • Air Suspension
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Seating
  • Memory Seats
  • COOLED FRONT SEATS
  • Heated rear seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear bench seats
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • Anti-Starter
  • Navigation System
  • Rear View Camera
  • MEMORY MIRRORS
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Mirror integrated turn signals
  • HD Radio
  • Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
  • Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Body Side Impact Airbag
  • Front Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Parking Aid Sensor
  • Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • RADIO: UCONNECT 3C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY
  • All-Season Front Tire
  • All-Season Rear Tire
  • Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
  • Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
  • Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
  • 8 Spd Automatic Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

