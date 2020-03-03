Safety Fog Lights

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Brake Assist

4 Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

Passenger Airbag

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Front air conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

tilt steering

remote start

Intermittent Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Universal Garage Door Opener

Auto On/Off Headlamps Exterior Daytime Running Lights

tinted windows

Tire Pressure Monitor Suspension Air Suspension Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio Windows rear window defogger Seating Memory Seats

COOLED FRONT SEATS

Heated rear seats

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear bench seats Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Additional Features Anti-Starter

Navigation System

Rear View Camera

MEMORY MIRRORS

Adjustable Pedals

Power Folding Mirrors

Driver Side Airbag

Mirror integrated turn signals

HD Radio

Auto Dimming R/V Mirror

Conventional Spare Tire

Air Bag-Passenger Sensor

Drive Side Vanity Mirrors

Front Body Side Impact Airbag

Front Head Side Impact Airbag

Parking Aid Sensor

Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors

Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

RADIO: UCONNECT 3C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY

All-Season Front Tire

All-Season Rear Tire

Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat

Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat

8 Spd Automatic Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.