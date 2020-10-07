Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering remote start Universal Garage Door Opener Auto On/Off Headlamps Power Options Power Steering Exterior Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Suspension Air Suspension Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Windows rear window defogger Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Seating Heated rear seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats

Additional Features Anti-Starter Navigation System Rear View Camera Adjustable Pedals Driver Side Airbag HD Radio Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Conventional Spare Tire Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror RADIO: UCONNECT 3C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.