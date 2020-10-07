Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 RAM 1500

32,222 KM

Details Description Features

$44,898

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$44,898

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Mini

204-887-6464

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

Longhorn Low KMS! Clean! Leather!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 1500

Longhorn Low KMS! Clean! Leather!

Location

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

  1. 5952732
  2. 5952732
  3. 5952732
  4. 5952732
  5. 5952732
  6. 5952732
  7. 5952732
  8. 5952732
  9. 5952732
  10. 5952732
  11. 5952732
  12. 5952732
  13. 5952732
  14. 5952732
  15. 5952732
  16. 5952732
  17. 5952732
  18. 5952732
  19. 5952732
  20. 5952732
  21. 5952732
  22. 5952732
  23. 5952732
  24. 5952732
  25. 5952732
Contact Seller

$44,898

+ taxes & licensing

32,222KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5952732
  • Stock #: F3MNRC
  • VIN: 1C6RR7WTXHS851480

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3MNRC
  • Mileage 32,222 KM

Vehicle Description

Wow! Not many cleaner trucks around. Don't miss out!
MINI Winnipeg is proud to have the opportunity to represent MINIs impressive lineup of vehicles. At MINI Winnipeg, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our sales team including our MINI Product Specialist, Tony Pedreira and Sales Manager, Stuart Nugent are experts in all things MINI. When it comes to servicing, our MINI Certified Technicians are masters in the field as they undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at MINI Winnipeg are here to ensure you find your dream MINI and that your MINI performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates MINI Winnipeg from the competition and to help you discover why MINIs are unlike any other vehicle. Call us today at 204-897-6464.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-897-6464. Open 24/7 at winnipegmini.ca

Vehicle may not be exactly as shown.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
remote start
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Suspension
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
rear window defogger
Four Wheel Drive
Heated rear seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Side Airbag
HD Radio
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
RADIO: UCONNECT 3C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winnipeg Mini

2014 Kia Soul EX+ Ne...
 89,975 KM
$14,994 + tax & lic
2019 MINI Cooper 5 D...
 13,805 KM
$23,498 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape SEL...
 19,796 KM
$26,887 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winnipeg Mini

Winnipeg Mini

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-887-XXXX

(click to show)

204-887-6464

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory