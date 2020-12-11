Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Universal Garage Door Opener Auto On/Off Headlamps Power Options Power Steering Exterior Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Chrome Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Adjustable Pedals Heated Leather Steering Wheel Driver Side Airbag Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Conventional Spare Tire Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

