Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 RAM 1500

79,728 KM

Details Description Features

$39,899

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,899

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Mini

204-887-6464

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

Laramie Leather! Heated Steering!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 1500

Laramie Leather! Heated Steering!

Location

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

Contact Seller

$39,899

+ taxes & licensing

79,728KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6343466
  • Stock #: F3RH6G
  • VIN: 1C6RR7NT2HS638685

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3RH6G
  • Mileage 79,728 KM

Vehicle Description

REMOTE START! AIR SUSPENSION! Fresh trade in from our BMW side! Don't miss out on this extremely well taken care of truck!
Lthrfaced frt vented bucket seats
Secondrow heated seats
Bucket seats
Customer Preferred Package
Convenience Group
Keyless Enter n Go w/ push start
Automatic high beam headlamp control
Rainsensing windshield wipers
Remote proximity keyless entry
Trailer Tow Mirrors & Brake Group
Trailer Brake Control
Bright, power, trailer tow mirrors
Trailer tow mirrors
3.92 rear axle ratio
Antispin differential rear axle
Power sunroof
Pickup box lighting
Bright wheeltowheel side steps
121litre (26.6gallon) fuel tank
Uconnect 8.4in SXM/Handsfree/NAV
GPS navigation
4corner air suspension
Remote start system
Class IV hitch receiver
Sprayin bedline
Buy from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

- Factory Certified Technicians
- Certifiable Vehicles
- 21 Loaner Vehicles

Birchwood BMW is proud of its long-standing relationship with BMW Canada and to have the opportunity to represent BMW's impressive line-up of premium luxury automobiles in Winnipeg since 1988. At Birchwood BMW, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our team includes Sales Consultants with expert knowledge of our luxury product and BMW Certified Technicians who undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at Birchwood BMW are here to ensure you find your dream BMW and that your BMW performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

Before you find them on our lot, every pre-owned BMW undergoes a uniquely rigorous inspection by our highly skilled BMW Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure sheer driving pleasure.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates Birchwood BMW from the competition and to help you discover the "ultimate driving experience". Call us today at 204-452-7799.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-452-7799. Open 24/7 at birchwoodbmw.ca

**While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Birchwood BMW.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
MP3 Player
Four Wheel Drive
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winnipeg Mini

2015 Nissan Murano SL
 65,843 KM
$23,994 + tax & lic
2013 Jeep Wrangler S...
 136,124 KM
$25,979 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota RAV4 Bas...
 198,000 KM
$11,477 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winnipeg Mini

Winnipeg Mini

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-887-XXXX

(click to show)

204-887-6464

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory