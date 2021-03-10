Menu
2017 RAM 1500

94,456 KM

Details Description Features

$27,887

+ tax & licensing
$27,887

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

ST Just arrived!

2017 RAM 1500

ST Just arrived!

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  2. 6811706
$27,887

+ taxes & licensing

94,456KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6811706
  • Stock #: F3W3E6
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT6HG722262

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F3W3E6
  • Mileage 94,456 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Four Wheel Drive
Front air conditioning
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

