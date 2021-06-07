+ taxes & licensing
1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3
204-888-4070
2017 RAM 1500 ST
4WD, HARD TOP, POWER WINDOWS, 6 PASSENGER, HEATED MIRRORS, RF SIDE AIRBAG, AIR CONDITIONING, HEATED MIRRORS YES, S AIRBAG LEFT FRONT YES, AIRBAG FRONT LEFT, LF SIDE AIRBAG, SEAT NONE, AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT, MP3 CAPABILITY, SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS, AM/FM, MP3 INPUT JACK YES, TILT WHEEL, CLOTH SEATS, POWER LOCKS, TILT WHEEL YES, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER MIRRORS, TOW PACKAGE, DUAL AIR BAGS, POWER MIRRORS YES, TRACTION CONTROL, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, POWER STEERING
Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive (204)888-4070 or visit us at 1399 Dugald Rd. Winnipeg,MB!!! ___________________________________________________________________
We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come FULLY CERTIFIED, and every vehicle comes with a FULL VEHICLE HISTORY. We can provide QUICK and EASY ON-SITE FINANCING for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down O.A.C, at Auto Excell, THE PRICE IS THE PRICE ___________________________________________________________________
Shop 24 hours a day at WWW.AUTOEXCELL.CA CALL (204) 888-4070 WITH INQUIRIES!!
