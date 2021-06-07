$32,000 + taxes & licensing 1 1 1 , 8 7 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7261469

7261469 Stock #: 21314

21314 VIN: 1C6RR7LG4HS659379

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black[Black]

Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 21314

Mileage 111,878 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.