2017 RAM 1500

92,992 KM

Details Description Features

$40,938

+ tax & licensing
$40,938

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

Sport Crew Cab 4WD 5.7L V8

2017 RAM 1500

Sport Crew Cab 4WD 5.7L V8

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$40,938

+ taxes & licensing

92,992KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7269698
  • Stock #: F439RY
  • VIN: 1C6RR7UT0HS792944

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F439RY
  • Mileage 92,992 KM

Vehicle Description

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Four Wheel Drive
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
WHEELS: 20" X 9" POLISHED ALUMINUM
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

