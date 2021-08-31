Sale $37,396 + taxes & licensing 5 5 , 8 5 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7772607

7772607 Stock #: F48156

F48156 VIN: 1C6RR7LT1HS769951

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # F48156

Mileage 55,856 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.