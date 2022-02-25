Menu
2017 RAM 1500

177,345 KM

$26,888

+ tax & licensing
$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

Express

2017 RAM 1500

Express

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

177,345KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
Vehicle Description

4WD, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER LOCKS, 6 PASSENGER, AIR BAGS, POWER STEERING, ABS, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, POWER WINDOWS, AIR CONDITIONING, KEYLESS ENTRY, RUNNING BOARDS, ALLOY WHEELS, CLOTH SEATS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, TRACTION CONTROL


___________________________________________________________________
Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204.888.4070 or visit us at 1399 Dugald Rd. Winnipeg, MB!!!
___________________________________________________________________
We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come FULLY CERTIFIED, and every vehicle comes with a FULL VEHICLE HISTORY. We can provide QUICK and EASY ON-SITE FINANCING for all levels of credit! We don't hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down O.A.C,
at Auto Excell, THE PRICE IS THE PRICE
___________________________________________________________________
Shop 24 hours a day at AUTOEXCELL.CA or CALL 204.888.4070 WITH INQUIRIES!!

