Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 RAM 1500

64,915 KM

Details Description Features

$29,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

ST

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

  1. 8800511
  2. 8800511
  3. 8800511
  4. 8800511
  5. 8800511
  6. 8800511
  7. 8800511
  8. 8800511
  9. 8800511
  10. 8800511
  11. 8800511
  12. 8800511
  13. 8800511
  14. 8800511
  15. 8800511
  16. 8800511
  17. 8800511
  18. 8800511
  19. 8800511
  20. 8800511
Contact Seller

$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

64,915KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8800511
  • Stock #: 7653
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT0HG617653

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 64,915 KM

Vehicle Description

CREW CAB, 5.7, V8, 4X4, STEP BARS, AIR CONDITIONING, AIR BAGS, AM/FM, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, HARD TOP, HEATED MIRRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS, TILT, TRACTION
___________________________________________________________________
Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive (204)888-4070 or visit us at 1399 Dugald Rd. Winnipeg, MB!!!
___________________________________________________________________
We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come FULLY CERTIFIED, and every vehicle comes with a FULL VEHICLE HISTORY. We can provide QUICK and EASY ON-SITE FINANCING for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down O.A.C.

At Auto Excell - THE PRICE IS THE PRICE
___________________________________________________________________
Shop 24 hours a day at WWW.AUTOEXCELL.CA CALL (204) 888-4070 WITH INQUIRIES!!

64915KMS

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Split Bench Seat
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Excell

2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 117,000 KM
$21,888 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 ST
 122,000 KM
$26,888 + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Grand Car...
 125,404 KM
$23,888 + tax & lic

Email Auto Excell

Auto Excell

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-4070

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory