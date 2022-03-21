Menu
2017 RAM 1500

96,626 KM

Details

$30,000

+ tax & licensing
$30,000

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

Express

2017 RAM 1500

Express

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$30,000

+ taxes & licensing

96,626KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8814995
  • Stock #: 22207A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FT6HS864503

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red[Red Pearl]
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22207A
  • Mileage 96,626 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

