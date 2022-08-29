$38,991+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500
Rebel **New Arrival**
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
$38,991
- Listing ID: 9049369
- Stock #: P4256B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Black/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 91,716 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2017 Ram 1500 Rebel **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine will keep you going. This Ram 1500 has the following options: WHEELS: 17" X 8" ALUMINUM W/MATTE BLACK POCKET (STD), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) -inc: Electronic Shift, SPRAY-IN BEDLINER, REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System, Security Alarm, RED/BLACK, HEAVY DUTY VINYL BUCKET W/EMBOSSED TREAD PATTERN, REAR WINDOW DEFROSTER, RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks, Pickup Box Lighting, Bed Cargo Divider/Extender, RADIO: UCONNECT 3C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Humidity Sensor, 8.4" Touchscreen, A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, GPS Navigation, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26W REBEL -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK), Ram Glove Box Badge, Black Ram 1500 Badge, Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips, Black 5.7L Hemi Badge, and PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate, Front Suspension Skid Plate. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
