2017 RAM 1500

91,716 KM

$38,991

+ tax & licensing
$38,991

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Winnipeg

204-772-2411

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

Rebel **New Arrival**

2017 RAM 1500

Rebel **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

$38,991

+ taxes & licensing

91,716KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9049369
  • Stock #: P4256B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 91,716 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this 2017 Ram 1500 Rebel **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine will keep you going. This Ram 1500 has the following options: WHEELS: 17" X 8" ALUMINUM W/MATTE BLACK POCKET (STD), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) -inc: Electronic Shift, SPRAY-IN BEDLINER, REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System, Security Alarm, RED/BLACK, HEAVY DUTY VINYL BUCKET W/EMBOSSED TREAD PATTERN, REAR WINDOW DEFROSTER, RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks, Pickup Box Lighting, Bed Cargo Divider/Extender, RADIO: UCONNECT 3C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Humidity Sensor, 8.4" Touchscreen, A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, GPS Navigation, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26W REBEL -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK), Ram Glove Box Badge, Black Ram 1500 Badge, Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips, Black 5.7L Hemi Badge, and PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate, Front Suspension Skid Plate. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Park-Sense rear park assist system
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Air Suspension
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Locking Lug Nuts
Lower Two-Tone Paint
Spray-in bedliner
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
Granite Crystal Metallic
PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
KEYLESS ENTER 'N GO W/PUSH START -inc: Remote Proximity Keyless Entry
3.92 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) -inc: Electronic Shift
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Front Suspension Skid Plate
RED/BLACK HEAVY DUTY VINYL BUCKET W/EMBOSSED TREAD PATTERN
WHEELS: 17" X 8" ALUMINUM W/MATTE BLACK POCKET (STD)
BLACK/BLACK HEAVY DUTY VINYL BUCKET W/EMBOSSED TREAD PATTERN
RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks Pickup Box Lighting Bed Cargo Divider/Extender
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26W REBEL -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) Ram Glove Box Badge Black Ram 1500 Badge Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips Black 5.7L Hemi Badge
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Engine Oil Heat Exchanger Hemi Badge Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler
Requires Subscription
RADIO: UCONNECT 3C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Humidity Sensor 8.4" Touchscreen A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control GPS Navigation
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Underhood Lamp Pickup Box Lighting Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Glove Box Lamp Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror Universal Ga...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

