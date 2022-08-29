$38,991 + taxes & licensing 9 1 , 7 1 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic

Interior Colour Black/Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 91,716 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Window Defroster Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Park-Sense rear park assist system Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle Suspension Air Suspension Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Locking Lug Nuts Lower Two-Tone Paint Spray-in bedliner Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Vinyl Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer Granite Crystal Metallic PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm KEYLESS ENTER 'N GO W/PUSH START -inc: Remote Proximity Keyless Entry 3.92 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) -inc: Electronic Shift PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Front Suspension Skid Plate RED/BLACK HEAVY DUTY VINYL BUCKET W/EMBOSSED TREAD PATTERN WHEELS: 17" X 8" ALUMINUM W/MATTE BLACK POCKET (STD) BLACK/BLACK HEAVY DUTY VINYL BUCKET W/EMBOSSED TREAD PATTERN RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks Pickup Box Lighting Bed Cargo Divider/Extender QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26W REBEL -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) Ram Glove Box Badge Black Ram 1500 Badge Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips Black 5.7L Hemi Badge ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Engine Oil Heat Exchanger Hemi Badge Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler Requires Subscription RADIO: UCONNECT 3C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Humidity Sensor 8.4" Touchscreen A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control GPS Navigation LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Underhood Lamp Pickup Box Lighting Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Glove Box Lamp Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror Universal Ga...

