$23,000 + taxes & licensing 2 3 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9226192

9226192 Stock #: 1250

1250 VIN: 3C6RR7KT6HG783546

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 1250

Mileage 239,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.