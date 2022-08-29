$23,000+ tax & licensing
204-688-1001
2017 RAM 1500
4WD Crew Cab Express *Ltd Avail*
Location
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
$23,000
- Listing ID: 9226192
- Stock #: 1250
- VIN: 3C6RR7KT6HG783546
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 239,000 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST IN 2017 DODGE RAM 1500 CREW CAB 4X4 5.7L HEMI WE GOT THIS TRUCK LOOKING RIGHT WE HAVE PUT ON A LIFT KIT ON AND A BRAND NEW SET OF TIRES AND A SET OF FUEL WHEELS. THIS TRUCK WAS A ONE OWNER VEHICLE THAT HAD TO DRIVER 2 HOUR EACH WAY TO WORK ON THE HIGHWAY. THE WINTER IS COMING AND YOU DON'T WANT TO GET STUCK IN THE SNOW THIS TRUCK WILL GET YOU OUT WITH NO PROBLEM. TRUCK PRICE ARE HIGHER BUT THIS TRUCK IS PRICE TO MOVE DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS GREAT DEAL.
Vehicle Features
