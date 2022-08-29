Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 RAM 1500

239,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,000

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab Express *Ltd Avail*

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab Express *Ltd Avail*

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

Contact Seller

$23,000

+ taxes & licensing

239,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9226192
  • Stock #: 1250
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT6HG783546

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1250
  • Mileage 239,000 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST IN 2017 DODGE RAM 1500 CREW CAB 4X4 5.7L HEMI WE GOT THIS TRUCK LOOKING RIGHT WE HAVE PUT ON A LIFT KIT ON  AND A BRAND NEW SET OF TIRES AND A SET OF FUEL WHEELS.  THIS TRUCK WAS A ONE OWNER VEHICLE THAT HAD TO DRIVER 2 HOUR EACH WAY TO WORK ON THE HIGHWAY. THE WINTER IS COMING AND YOU DON'T WANT TO GET STUCK IN THE SNOW THIS TRUCK WILL GET YOU OUT WITH NO PROBLEM. TRUCK PRICE ARE HIGHER BUT THIS TRUCK IS PRICE TO MOVE DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS GREAT DEAL. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

2014 Chevrolet Silve...
 191,000 KM
$26,899 + tax & lic
2005 GMC Sierra 2500...
 205,000 KM
$24,599 + tax & lic
2013 GMC Sierra 1500...
 174,000 KM
$20,599 + tax & lic

Email Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

Call Dealer

204-688-XXXX

(click to show)

204-688-1001

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory