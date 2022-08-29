Menu
2017 RAM 1500

106,236 KM

Details Description Features

$31,457

+ tax & licensing
Winnipeg Mini

204-887-6464

Big Horn New Tires | New Brakes

Location

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

106,236KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9283348
  • Stock #: F4U8KP
  • VIN: 1C6RR7TT0HS729599

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 106,236 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free
- UConnect 8.4 Inch Touchscreen
- Backup Camera
- Automatic Dual Zone Climate Control
- 8 Speed Torque Flite Automatic Transmission
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Bricht Chrome Accents
- Garage Door Opener
- Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
- 7 Inch Customizable Cluster Display
- Pickup Box Lighting
- Luxury Group
- Hitch
Buy from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

- Factory Certified Technicians
- Certifiable Vehicles
- 21 Loaner Vehicles

Birchwood BMW is proud of its long-standing relationship with BMW Canada and to have the opportunity to represent BMW's impressive line-up of premium luxury automobiles in Winnipeg since 1988. At Birchwood BMW, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our team includes Sales Consultants with expert knowledge of our luxury product and BMW Certified Technicians who undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at Birchwood BMW are here to ensure you find your dream BMW and that your BMW performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

Before you find them on our lot, every pre-owned BMW undergoes a uniquely rigorous inspection by our highly skilled BMW Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure sheer driving pleasure.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates Birchwood BMW from the competition and to help you discover the "ultimate driving experience". Call us today at 204-452-7799.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-452-7799. Open 24/7 at birchwoodbmw.ca

**While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Birchwood BMW.
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Four-Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Four Wheel Drive
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Stainless steel exhaust
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
GVWR: 3,129 kgs (6,900 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
657.7 Kgs Maximum Payload
Fog Lights
tinted windows
Chrome Wheels
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Power Rear Window
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Goodyear Brand Tires
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Front license plate bracket
Centre Hub
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Black Exterior Mirrors
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season
Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
WHEELS: 20" X 8" CHROME-CLAD ALUMINUM
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Compass
Floor mats
Electronically Controlled Throttle
glove box
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Storage Tray
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Systems Monitor
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
GPS Antenna Input
Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders
Armrests w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

