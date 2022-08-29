2017 RAM 1500 Big Horn New Tires | New Brakes

$31,457 + taxes & licensing 1 0 6 , 2 3 6 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9283348

9283348 Stock #: F4U8KP

F4U8KP VIN: 1C6RR7TT0HS729599

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 106,236 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Four-Wheel Drive Block Heater Four Wheel Drive Trailer Wiring Harness Engine Oil Cooler 160 Amp Alternator Stainless steel exhaust HD shock absorbers Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery 98.4 L Fuel Tank Auto Locking Hubs Electric Power-Assist Steering GVWR: 3,129 kgs (6,900 lbs) Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 657.7 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior Fog Lights tinted windows Chrome Wheels CHROME DOOR HANDLES Power Rear Window DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Goodyear Brand Tires Auto On/Off Headlamps Front license plate bracket Centre Hub CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Chrome rear step bumper Black Exterior Mirrors Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent WHEELS: 20" X 8" CHROME-CLAD ALUMINUM Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Cruise Control tilt steering Compass Floor mats Electronically Controlled Throttle glove box Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Storage Tray Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Systems Monitor Vinyl Door Trim Insert Seats w/Cloth Back Material 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement GPS Antenna Input Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders Armrests w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Analog Appearance Sentry Key Immobilizer Safety Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Fixed antenna Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Voice Activation and Radio Data System Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire

