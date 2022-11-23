Menu
2017 RAM 1500

150,000 KM

Details Description

$33,800

+ tax & licensing
$33,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

Laramie EcoDiesel - Nav, Htd & Cooled Lthr, Rmt Start

2017 RAM 1500

Laramie EcoDiesel - Nav, Htd & Cooled Lthr, Rmt Start

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$33,800

+ taxes & licensing

150,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9443301
  • Stock #: DT8127
  • VIN: 1C6RR7NM2HS621880

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clear Coat/Bright Silver Metallic Clear Co
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # DT8127
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** FUEL SIPPER ECODIESEL W/ 420 FT-LB OF TORQUE! *** HEATED & AIR CONDITIONED LEATHER SEATS!! *** NAVIGATION PACKAGE & REMOTE START!!! *** Full crew cab w/ Laramie sport centre console......Laramie embossed leather interior......Colour-matched fender flares......Tonneau cover......Chrome step bars......Spray-in bed liner......Original MSRP more than $70,000 (in 2017 dollars!)......8 Speed TorqueFlite Transmission......Protection Group (Transfer Case & Suspension Skid Plates)......2nd Row Heated Seats......Heated Steering Wheel......A/C Ventilated Seats......Factory remote start......Memory Seats......Alpine premium audio stereo......Navigation package......Power sliding rear window......Tinted windows......uConnect Bluetooth Handsfree......7-Inch Touchscreen Multimedia System......SirusXM Satellite Radio......Power adjustable seats (driver & passenger)......Power adjustable pedals......Electric rear defrost......Power folding mirrors......Steering wheel mounted audio controls......Dual climate control......Electronic shift-on-the-fly 4x4 / 4WD system......Fog lights......Box lighting......Factory tow package w/ 4-pin & 7-pin wiring......Transmission tow-haul mode.......Front Tow Hooks......Factory integrated trailer brake controller......and 20-Inch Laramie alloy wheels!

This Ram 1500 diesel comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Sets of Keys & Fobs, and custom fit all-weather rubber Mats. Sale priced! Now just $33,800 with Financing and Extended Warranty available!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

