2017 RAM 1500

107,477 KM

Details Description Features

$34,500

+ tax & licensing
Ride Time

204-272-6161

Big Horn

Big Horn

Location

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

107,477KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 23152
  • VIN: 1C6RR7TT3HS571064

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black[Black]
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 107,477 KM

Vehicle Description

Hey there, friend! Looking for a car deal that's no joke? Well, get ready to be fooled in a good way with Ride Time's "April Fools Event"! Our prices are so low and our selection is so wide, you might think it's a prank...but we assure you, it's not! We've got everything you need to drive away in a fantastic used car, including an average of 100 vehicles under $30,000 in stock. Plus, with over 15 lenders on board, we'll help you find financing options that work for you no fooling around! All of our vehicles come with a fresh Manitoba Safety inspection, a free CarFax history report, and our exclusive "Oil 4 Life Program" which saves you approximately $200 per year. We'll make it easy for you to get behind the wheel of your new ride, no matter where you are. We offer worldwide shipping, and if you have a trade-in, we'll give you a fair price for it no shenanigans involved. To make things even simpler, we offer contactless online purchasing and financing applications. And if you have any questions, our team is available 24/7 via text at 204-400-1965 or on Facebook Messenger athttps://m.me/ridetime. So, if you're ready for a car deal that's no laughing matter, visit us in-store or shop online now during our "April Fools Event"! Trust us this is one prank you'll be glad you fell for!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Front Floor Mats
Rear Floor Mats

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Mud Flaps
HID Headlights
full size spare tire
Power Rear Window

Convenience

Garage door opener

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Trim

Cloth Upholstery

Comfort

Dual Zone Air Conditioning

Additional Features

Hard Top
Parking Sensors
Driver Lumbar
Equalizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Chrome Alloy Wheels
AUDIO PACKAGE
USB port
Cell Phone Hookup
MP3 COMPATIBLE
Electronic Climate Control
Pass through rear seat
Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors
Driver Front Airbag
Passenger Front Airbag
Trailer Tow Pkg -OEM
Steering Wheel Stereo Controls
Driver Side Impact Airbag
Alarm Fob -OEM
Driver Power Mirror
Center Seat Armrest
Passenger Side Impact Airbag
Hands Free Communication
Auxiliary Power Outlet
Owner Manual
Rear Seat Side Impact Airbags
Power Rear Side Windows
Remote Engine Start -OEM
Bluetooth Stereo Adapter
OEM Wheels
Rear-Mud and Snow Tires
Front-Mud and Snow Tires
Led Headlights

