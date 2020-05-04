Menu
2017 RAM 2500

Limited *Top of the Line Cummins Diesel!*

2017 RAM 2500

Limited *Top of the Line Cummins Diesel!*

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

$59,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 60,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4987887
  • Stock #: DT3921
  • VIN: 3C6UR5GL5HG585063
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
*** LOCAL ONE OWNER! *** EXCELLENT HISTORY *** ABSOLUTE LUXURY! *** RAM WARRANTY *** RARE and Luxurious LIMITED EDITION gets you all the good stuff like Factory REMOTE START......HEATED SEATS......A/C Ventilated Seats......Heated Steering Wheel......Limited Edition Embroidered Leather Interior is Top of the Line!......Ram Box Storage......6.7L CUMMINS Diesel Engine Produces 800 Pound-Feet of Torque!......Chrome Tubular Running Boards......Full Crew Cab Seating......Sport Style Center Console......Auto Leveling Rear Air Suspension!!......Aeroskin Hood Protector......Large uConnect TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia......ALPINE PREMIUM AUDIO......NAVIGATION Package......BLUETOOTH Handsfree Connectivity......SiriusXM Satellite Radio......REAR VIEW CAMERA w/ Front & Rear Park Assist Sensors......Power Adjustable Pedals......Electronic Shift-on-the-Fly 4x4 /4WD......Automatic Dusk Sensing Headlights......Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror......Power Sliding Rear Window......Full Power Convenience Package (Windows, Locks, Mirrors)......Power Adjustable Seats w/ Lumbar Support......Memory Seat......Heated Mirrors......Homelink Universal Garage Door Opener......Multimedia Connections (AUX, USB)......HID Headlights......Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start......Fog Lights......Factory EXHAUST BRAKE......Auxiliary Up-fitter Switches......Factory TOW PACKAGE w/ 7-Pin & 4-Pin Wiring......Transmission TOW HAUL Mode......Factory TRAILER BRAKE Controller......Fold-Out Tow Mirrors......Front Tow Hooks......and Optional 18-Inch Black ION WHEELS w/ Nitto Terra-Gripper A/T Tires!!

PLEASE NOTE: AFTERMARKET WHEELS & TIRES (PICTURED) ARE AVAILABLE AT AN ADDED COST, ADVERTISED PRICE INCLUDES FACTORY SET.

Comes with Two Keys & Fobs, balance of Factory RAM WARRANTY, and Custom Fit Limited Floor Mats! YES, ONLY 60,000 KMS! Priced to sell at $59,800 with Financing and Extended Warranty Available.

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Clock
  • Remote Engine Start
  • External temperature display
  • Cupholders: Front
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Ambient Lighting
  • Air filtration
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Front fog lights
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody
Seating
  • Upholstery: Leather
Windows
  • Rear Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • engine hour meter
Additional Features
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • SURROUND SOUND
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • digital odometer
  • Energy absorbing steering column
  • Radio data system
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Braking Assist
  • Roll Stability Control
  • trailer stability control
  • Push-Button Start
  • speed sensitive volume control
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Solar-tinted glass
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Parking sensors: rear
  • Multi-function display
  • Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
  • Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Front seat type: bucket
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Side airbags: front
  • Side mirror adjustments: power
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
  • Steering wheel trim: leather
  • Steering wheel: tilt
  • Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
  • Front air conditioning zones: dual
  • Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Side curtain airbags: front
  • Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
  • Antenna type: diversity
  • Auxiliary audio input: USB
  • Satellite radio: SiriusXM
  • Brake drying
  • Front brake type: ventilated disc
  • Rear brake type: ventilated disc
  • Floor mat material: carpet
  • Floor mats: front
  • Overhead console: front
  • Reading lights: front
  • Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
  • Headlights: auto on/off
  • Rear seatbelts: 3-point
  • Seatbelt force limiters: front
  • Driver seat power adjustments: height
  • Front headrests: adjustable
  • Rear headrests: adjustable
  • Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • Front shock type: gas
  • Front spring type: coil
  • Rear shock type: gas
  • Rear spring type: coil
  • Rear suspension type: multi-link
  • Wireless data link: Bluetooth
  • Total speakers: 8
  • Dash trim: wood
  • Door trim: wood
  • Storage: door pockets
  • Front bumper color: body-color
  • Rear bumper color: body-color
  • Fuel economy display: MPG
  • Headlights: auto delay off
  • Side mirrors: heated
  • Child seat anchors: LATCH system
  • Driver seat: heated
  • Passenger seat: heated
  • Spare wheel type: steel
  • Front wipers: rain sensing
  • Armrests: rear center folding with storage
  • Memorized settings: 2 driver
  • Power outlet(s): 12V front
  • Grille color: chrome
  • Parking sensors: front
  • Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
  • Front brake diameter: 14.2
  • Shift knob trim: leather
  • Center console: front console with armrest and storage
  • One-touch windows: 2
  • Passenger seat power adjustments: lumbar
  • Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer
  • Antenna type: mast
  • Subwoofer: 1
  • Camera system: rearview
  • Rear seat: heated
  • Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
  • Front suspension classification: solid live axle
  • Front suspension type: multi-link
  • Rear suspension classification: solid live axle
  • Memorized settings: driver seat
  • Side mirrors: auto-dimming
  • Floor material: carpet
  • Front headrests: 2
  • Front wipers: variable intermittent
  • Adjustable pedals: power
  • Passenger seat power adjustments: 6
  • Hill holder control
  • Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
  • Power windows: lockout button
  • Taillights: LED
  • Side mirror adjustments: power folding
  • Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
  • Crumple zones: front
  • Storage: front seatback
  • Seatbelt warning sensor: front
  • Tire type: all terrain
  • Rolling code security: key
  • Side mirrors: integrated turn signals
  • Real time traffic
  • Spare tire size: full-size
  • Assist handle: front
  • Window trim: chrome
  • Emergency locking retractors: front
  • Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert
  • Rearview monitor: in dash
  • Power door locks: anti-lockout
  • Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
  • Navigation system: touch screen display
  • Auxiliary audio input: jack
  • Rear headrests: 3
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: multi-function
  • Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
  • Passenger seat power adjustments: reclining
  • Door handle color: chrome
  • Power windows: safety reverse
  • 4WD selector: electronic hi-lo
  • Power door locks: auto-locking
  • Multi-function remote: proximity entry system
  • Mirror color: chrome
  • Premium brand: Alpine
  • Axle ratio: 3.73
  • Memorized settings: audio system
  • 4WD type: part time
  • Auxiliary audio input: iPod/iPhone
  • Running board color: chrome
  • Driver seat power adjustments: lumbar
  • Infotainment: Uconnect
  • Grille color: chrome surround
  • Reading lights: rear
  • Fender lip moldings: body-color
  • Tailgate: removable
  • Pickup sliding rear window: power horizontal
  • Driver seat power adjustments: reclining
  • Rear brake diameter: 14.1
  • Body side moldings: chrome
  • Electronic messaging assistance: with read function
  • Trip odometer: 2
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control
  • Navigation system: voice operated
  • PICKUP BED EXTENDER
  • Multi-function remote: panic alarm
  • Phone: voice operated
  • Power outlet(s): 115V front
  • Wheels: aluminum with painted accents
  • Warnings and reminders: low oil level
  • Rear seat folding: folds up
  • Headlights: halogen
  • Storage: in floor
  • Rear brake width: 1.34
  • Door sill trim: chrome
  • Trailer wiring: 7-pin
  • Fuel economy display: range
  • Running boards: tube
  • Warnings and reminders: maintenance due
  • Tailgate: power locking
  • Trailer wiring: 4-pin
  • License plate bracket: front
  • Pickup bed light: LED
  • Assist handle: rear
  • Pickup bed liner: spray-on
  • Memorized settings: adjustable pedals
  • Infotainment screen size: 8.4 in.
  • Customizable instrument cluster
  • Instrument cluster screen size: 7 in.
  • Steering wheel trim: wood
  • Headlights: auto high beam dimmer
  • Front brake width: 1.54
  • Trailer hitch: Class V
  • Memorized settings: side mirrors
  • Floor mats: rear
  • Cupholders: rear
  • Driver seat power adjustments: 10
  • Side curtain airbags: rear
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: navigation
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: phone
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: voice control
  • Storage: organizer
  • Storage: under rear seats
  • Radio: HD radio
  • Radio: touch screen display
  • Radio: voice operated
  • Side mirror adjustments: reverse gear tilt
  • Driver seat: ventilated
  • Emergency locking retractors: rear
  • Passenger seat: ventilated
  • Storage: in bed
  • Rearview mirror: auto-dimming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

