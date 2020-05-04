2017 RAM 2500

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
*** LOCAL ONE OWNER! *** EXCELLENT HISTORY *** ABSOLUTE LUXURY! *** RAM WARRANTY *** RARE and Luxurious LIMITED EDITION gets you all the good stuff like Factory REMOTE START......HEATED SEATS......A/C Ventilated Seats......Heated Steering Wheel......Limited Edition Embroidered Leather Interior is Top of the Line!......Ram Box Storage......6.7L CUMMINS Diesel Engine Produces 800 Pound-Feet of Torque!......Chrome Tubular Running Boards......Full Crew Cab Seating......Sport Style Center Console......Auto Leveling Rear Air Suspension!!......Aeroskin Hood Protector......Large uConnect TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia......ALPINE PREMIUM AUDIO......NAVIGATION Package......BLUETOOTH Handsfree Connectivity......SiriusXM Satellite Radio......REAR VIEW CAMERA w/ Front & Rear Park Assist Sensors......Power Adjustable Pedals......Electronic Shift-on-the-Fly 4x4 /4WD......Automatic Dusk Sensing Headlights......Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror......Power Sliding Rear Window......Full Power Convenience Package (Windows, Locks, Mirrors)......Power Adjustable Seats w/ Lumbar Support......Memory Seat......Heated Mirrors......Homelink Universal Garage Door Opener......Multimedia Connections (AUX, USB)......HID Headlights......Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start......Fog Lights......Factory EXHAUST BRAKE......Auxiliary Up-fitter Switches......Factory TOW PACKAGE w/ 7-Pin & 4-Pin Wiring......Transmission TOW HAUL Mode......Factory TRAILER BRAKE Controller......Fold-Out Tow Mirrors......Front Tow Hooks......and Optional 18-Inch Black ION WHEELS w/ Nitto Terra-Gripper A/T Tires!!
PLEASE NOTE: AFTERMARKET WHEELS & TIRES (PICTURED) ARE AVAILABLE AT AN ADDED COST, ADVERTISED PRICE INCLUDES FACTORY SET.
Comes with Two Keys & Fobs, balance of Factory RAM WARRANTY, and Custom Fit Limited Floor Mats! YES, ONLY 60,000 KMS! Priced to sell at $59,800 with Financing and Extended Warranty Available.
Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
