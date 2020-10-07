2017 RAM 2500

+ taxes & licensing
204-774-8900
1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5
204-774-8900
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Save
2017 Dodge Ram Promaster 2500 136WB High Roof
**10 Passenger**
**Clean Title**
**Manitoba Safety**
Features
10 PASSENGER
AIR CONDITIONING
AM/FM/CD
BLUETOOTH
CRUISE CONTROL
HARD TOP
HEATED MIRRORS
HEATED SEATS -DRIVER
MP3 CAPABILITY
POWER LOCKS, MIRRORS, STEERING, WINDOW
REAR AIR CONDITION
TELESCOPE
TRACTION CONTROL
And More!!
Asking $20998 + taxes
** Financing Available O.A.C**
Call (204)-774-8900 or (204)-999-9500
Located 6 mins away from Polo Park Mall
1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba
www.autosavewpg.com
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5