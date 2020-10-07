Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 RAM 2500

147,000 KM

Details Description Features

$20,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$20,998

+ taxes & licensing

AutoSave Winnipeg

204-774-8900

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 2500

2017 RAM 2500

2500 High Roof 136" WB

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 2500

2500 High Roof 136" WB

Location

AutoSave Winnipeg

1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5

204-774-8900

  1. 6122862
  2. 6122862
  3. 6122862
  4. 6122862
  5. 6122862
  6. 6122862
  7. 6122862
  8. 6122862
  9. 6122862
  10. 6122862
  11. 6122862
Contact Seller

$20,998

+ taxes & licensing

147,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6122862
  • Stock #: 4163
  • VIN: 3C6TRVCG7HE527830

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 147,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto Save 


2017 Dodge Ram Promaster 2500 136WB High Roof 


**10 Passenger**


**Clean Title**


**Manitoba Safety**


 


Features


10 PASSENGER 


AIR CONDITIONING 


AM/FM/CD


BLUETOOTH 


CRUISE CONTROL 


HARD TOP 


HEATED MIRRORS 


HEATED SEATS -DRIVER 


MP3 CAPABILITY 


POWER LOCKS, MIRRORS, STEERING, WINDOW


REAR AIR CONDITION 


TELESCOPE 


TRACTION CONTROL 


 


And More!!


 


Asking $20998 + taxes


** Financing Available O.A.C**


 


Call (204)-774-8900 or (204)-999-9500


Located 6 mins away from Polo Park Mall


1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba


www.autosavewpg.com


 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Tinted Glass
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Power Locks
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoSave Winnipeg

2008 Mercedes-Benz G...
 71,000 KM
$59,999 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Sentra 4...
 134,000 KM
$11,300 + tax & lic
2014 Mitsubishi Outl...
 177,000 KM
$10,498 + tax & lic

Email AutoSave Winnipeg

AutoSave Winnipeg

AutoSave Winnipeg

1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5

Call Dealer

204-774-XXXX

(click to show)

204-774-8900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory