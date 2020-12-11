Menu
2017 RAM 2500

93,000 KM

Details

$58,800

+ tax & licensing
$58,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

2017 RAM 2500

2017 RAM 2500

Laramie Sport - Nav, S.Roof, Cummins Diesel!!

2017 RAM 2500

Laramie Sport - Nav, S.Roof, Cummins Diesel!!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

$58,800

+ taxes & licensing

93,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6329439
  Stock #: DT5100
  VIN: 3C6UR5FL8HG547120

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clear Coat
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 93,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

