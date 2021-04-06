Menu
2017 RAM 2500

256,100 KM

$35,000

+ tax & licensing
$35,000

+ taxes & licensing

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

204-786-3811

2017 RAM 2500

2017 RAM 2500

SLT Cummins Turbo Diesel 4x4 Crew Cab Long Box

2017 RAM 2500

SLT Cummins Turbo Diesel 4x4 Crew Cab Long Box

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-786-3811

  1. 6870090
  2. 6870090
$35,000

+ taxes & licensing

256,100KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6870090
  • Stock #: WD-209691

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 256,100 KM

Vehicle Description

This Vehicle is being Sold as Traded (As-Is), a Safety Inspection Report can be provided upon request. The McNaught difference, what is it? Service above and beyond. Every vehicle comes with a Free CarFax Report available on our website! We have an amazing staff and an incredible selection of new and used inventory so come on down to McNaught today and you can see for yourself OUR difference! If you have any questions don't hesitate to contact us at www.mcnaught.com. We are located at 1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg MB. The advertised price does not include taxes.Visit us Today at Suite 1000-1717 Waverley Street!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
3.42 axle ratio
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Spray-in bedliner
Conventional Spare Tire
Park-Sense rear park assist system
BRIGHT WHITE
180-amp alternator
BRIGHT WHEEL-TO-WHEEL SIDE STEPS
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (DG7) -inc: 3.42 Axle Ratio Transmission Oil Cooler
PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror (GN4)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2FG SLT -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (DG7)
DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
TIRES: LT275/70R18E BSW ALL-SEASON (STD)
WHEELS: 18" X 8" CHROME-CLAD STEEL (STD)
GVWR: 4 535 KGS (10 000 LBS)
BLACK VINYL FLOOR COVERING -inc: Delete Floor Mats
Requires Subscription
RADIO: UCONNECT 3 W/5" DISPLAY -inc: 5" Touchscreen Charge Only Remote USB Port Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth GPS Antenna Input
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Underhood Lamp Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Control Glove Box Lamp Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener P...
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 180-Amp Alternator Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge 5.5 Additional Gallons of Diesel GVWR: 4 535 kgs (10 000 lbs) RAM Active Air Winter Front Grille Cover Tow Hooks Cur...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

