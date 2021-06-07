+ taxes & licensing
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
JUST IN 2017 Ram 2500 5.7L CREW CAB 4X4 !!!
West Coast Vehicle History PERFECT Carfax History (No Accidents)!!! Remote Start, TRAILER BRAKE Control w/ Tow Haul Mode, 4X4, USB / AUX Input Ports, Running Boards, SIRIUSXM, Keyless ENTRY Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, & a FRESH MB Safety
All our vehicles come with a 200 POINT INSPECTION SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE.
Only 176,000 KMS "There's No Better Deal Than a Platinum Deal!"
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY FOR ASKING PRICE
