2017 RAM 2500

176,481 KM

Details Description Features

$25,999

+ tax & licensing
$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

2017 RAM 2500

2017 RAM 2500

ST

2017 RAM 2500

ST

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

176,481KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7195226
  • Stock #: 1075
  • VIN: 3C6TR5CT0HG684603

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Stock # 1075
  • Mileage 176,481 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST IN 2017 Ram 2500 5.7L CREW CAB 4X4 !!!
West Coast Vehicle History PERFECT Carfax History (No Accidents)!!! Remote Start, TRAILER BRAKE Control w/ Tow Haul Mode, 4X4, USB / AUX Input Ports, Running Boards, SIRIUSXM, Keyless ENTRY Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, & a FRESH MB Safety
All our vehicles come with a 200 POINT INSPECTION SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE.
Only 176,000 KMS "There's No Better Deal Than a Platinum Deal!"

FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY FOR ASKING PRICE

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Bench Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

