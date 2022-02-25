Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 RAM 2500

161,000 KM

Details Description

$66,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$66,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 2500

2017 RAM 2500

Mega Cab Cummins LARAMIE SPORT!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 2500

Mega Cab Cummins LARAMIE SPORT!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

  1. 8366181
  2. 8366181
  3. 8366181
  4. 8366181
  5. 8366181
  6. 8366181
  7. 8366181
  8. 8366181
  9. 8366181
  10. 8366181
  11. 8366181
  12. 8366181
  13. 8366181
  14. 8366181
  15. 8366181
  16. 8366181
  17. 8366181
  18. 8366181
  19. 8366181
  20. 8366181
  21. 8366181
  22. 8366181
  23. 8366181
  24. 8366181
  25. 8366181
  26. 8366181
  27. 8366181
  28. 8366181
  29. 8366181
  30. 8366181
  31. 8366181
  32. 8366181
  33. 8366181
  34. 8366181
  35. 8366181
  36. 8366181
  37. 8366181
  38. 8366181
  39. 8366181
  40. 8366181
  41. 8366181
  42. 8366181
  43. 8366181
Contact Seller

$66,800

+ taxes & licensing

161,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8366181
  • Stock #: DT7023
  • VIN: 3C6UR5NL6HG615688

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Metallic Clear Coat/Bright Silver Metallic Clea
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 161,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** BIG BAD MEGA CAB CUMMINS! *** LARAMIE SPORT PACKAGE W/ NAV & SUNROOF!! *** 5TH WHEEL PREPPED + AUTO LEVELING REAR SUSPENSION + 220 AMP UPGRADED ALTERNATOR!!! *** Every option box ticked on this king of the road... $25,000 in factory upgrades, equipment and accessories!! HD Spray-In Bed Liner......Matte Black Step Bars......Dual LED Off-Road Lights......Tonneau Cover.....Deep Tinted Windows......Black-Out Badging......Black-Out 20-Inch Sport Wheels......Colour-Matched Bumpers, Handles & Grille......Laramie Sport Centre Console w. Bucket Seats..... Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

This Ram 2500 Mega Cab Diesel comes with all original Books & Manuals, and custom fitted Ram mats. Now on sale for just $66,800 with Financing and Extended Warranty available!!


Will accept trades. Please call (833) 290-8768 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

2017 Forest River Wo...
 0 KM
$24,800 + tax & lic
2020 RAM 3500 ** LIF...
 3,000 KM
$74,800 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Corve...
 3,000 KM
$124,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-560-XXXX

(click to show)

204-560-6292

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory