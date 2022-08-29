Menu
2017 RAM 2500

115,000 KM

Details

$63,600

+ tax & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Limited MEGA CAB Diesel! Nav, Sunroof, $20k in Upgrades!!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

115,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9041857
  • Stock #: DT7636
  • VIN: 3C6UR5PL7HG756900

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # DT7636
  • Mileage 115,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** HARD LOADED LARAMIE LIMITED EDITION! *** TUNED / DELETED CUMMINS DIESEL!! *** RAM BOXES + SUNROOF + NAVIGATION PACKAGE!!! *** Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO THE NATURE OF MODIFICATIONS ON THIS VEHICLE (EMISSIONS), IT IS BEING SOLD WITHOUT A PASSED SAFETY INSPECTION.

This Ram 2500 comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Sets of Keys & Fobs, and Laramie Limited mats. Only 115,000 kilometers, and sale priced at just $63,600 with Financing and Extended Warranty available!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

