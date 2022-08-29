$63,600+ tax & licensing
$63,600
+ taxes & licensing
2017 RAM 2500
Limited MEGA CAB Diesel! Nav, Sunroof, $20k in Upgrades!!
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$63,600
+ taxes & licensing
115,000KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # DT7636
- Mileage 115,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO THE NATURE OF MODIFICATIONS ON THIS VEHICLE (EMISSIONS), IT IS BEING SOLD WITHOUT A PASSED SAFETY INSPECTION.
This Ram 2500 comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Sets of Keys & Fobs, and Laramie Limited mats. Only 115,000 kilometers, and sale priced at just $63,600 with Financing and Extended Warranty available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
