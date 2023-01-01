Menu
2017 Subaru BRZ

73,920 KM

$26,991

+ tax & licensing
The Car Store on Main

204-669-1248

6SP Sport-tech NAVI Rear Cam KICKER AUDIO

Location

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

73,920KM
Used
  • Stock #: 600301
  • VIN: JF1ZCAC12H9600301

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 73,920 KM

Vehicle Description

SPORT-TECH, Navigation, Rear Cam, Heated Leather seats, Bluetooth, Push start, Comfort access, KICKER Audio and Subwoofer, CLEAN TITLE!

We are a local Family Owned business and we try to do things a little different.

At The Car Store on Main every vehicle is Manitoba Safety Certified.
Every vehicle sold is eligible for the Advantage Plan:
30 Day Guarantee on all MB Safety certificate related items.
CarFax Vehicle History Report
Original Owner's manual
2 sets of Keys
Replacement of lost, stolen or broken keys
Wholesale access to all other Miscellaneous Accessories (i.e. Wtr Tires, Rust proofing, all misc vehicle accessories/parts, etc...)
And of course a Full tank of Gas.

There is no Gimmicks or games, we are always aggressive on our prices and try to separate ourselves from the rest.
We also have an on-site Certified Banker who shops to get the best possible interest rates in with all Major Banks and Credit Unions!

Come to our Brand New modern showroom and see what makes us Uniquely Different!

Located on Main St. just North of Chief Peguis Trail.

To schedule an appointment call us directly at 204-669-1248 or email sales@thecarstore.ca

The Car Store on Main
-Uniquely Different-

www.thecarstore.ca
Local: 204-669-1248
Toll Free: 877-634-2975

"A local family owned business unlike typical car lots, there are no pressure tactics, no games, no gimmicks, no Sales Manager, General Manager or Used Car Manager, just straight answers and fair deals all the time!"

*PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE TAXES (G.S.T & P.S.T)
Dealer Permit # 4481

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Inside Hood Release

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Convenience Lighting Pkg

Security

Anti-Theft

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Fully loaded
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
JBL Sound System
Driver Side Airbag
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

