2017 Subaru BRZ

11,440 KM

Details Description Features

$22,998

+ tax & licensing
$22,998

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2017 Subaru BRZ

2017 Subaru BRZ

2dr Cpe Man

2017 Subaru BRZ

2dr Cpe Man

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  2. 5658633
$22,998

+ taxes & licensing

11,440KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5658633
  • Stock #: F3BKNC
  • VIN: JF1ZCAC16H9604674

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 11,440 KM

Vehicle Description

Manual Transmission
Push Button Start
Bluetooth Capability
Voice Recognition
Touchscreen Display
Backup Camera
Navigation
Dual Zone Climate Control
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Security System
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Wheel Drive
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
rear window defogger
Bluetooth
Leather Wrap Wheel
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Manual Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
6 Spd Manual Transmission
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Smart Device Integration
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

