2017 Subaru Forester

74,573 KM

Details

$22,458

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Subaru Forester

i Convenience

2017 Subaru Forester

i Convenience

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

$22,458

+ taxes & licensing

Used
74,573KM
VIN JF2SJEDC3HH579023

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 74,573 KM

Vehicle Description

We're Back! New Space, Familiar Faces: Visit Us At 1364 Regent Avenue- Now Open!
Why buy from Birchwood Kia Regent? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:

Free CARFAX history report
A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Service records if available

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make, and model.

Call us at 204-667-9993 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Come see us at Birchwood Kia Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

Dealer permit #4176
Dealer permit #4176

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Perimeter Alarm
Manual air conditioning
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Tires: P225/60R17 98H Yokohama Geolandar G91 AS -inc: Mud and snow
Wheels: 17" x 7" 6 Spoke Design Aluminum Alloy
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps

Media / Nav / Comm

HD Radio

Additional Features

Radio data system
shift lock
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Roof-mounted shark fin antenna
Front Vented Discs
normal and manual mode
STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio)
USB port/iPod control
auxiliary input (audio source in armrest console)
Brake Assist and Hill Descent Control
Front Heated Reclining Bucket Seats -inc: high/low level settings for heat
10-way power-adjustable driver's seat including power lumbar support and 4-way manually adjustable passenger seat
illuminated steering wheel integrated audio controls
MediaHub iPod/USB audio integration
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio w/6.2" Display -inc: high-resolution touch-screen display
Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity w/voice activation and Bluetooth streaming audio
Transmission: Lineartronic Continuously Variable -inc: lock-up torque converter
Subaru symmetrical full-time all-wheel drive system w/electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch and X-mode
SiriusXM satellite radio (free 3-month subscription included) and 4-speaker system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

2017 Subaru Forester