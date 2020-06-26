Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,255

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

Contact Seller
2017 Subaru Forester

2017 Subaru Forester

i Touring w/Tech Pkg Sunroof | AWD | Heated Seats | Blind Spot Detection |

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Subaru Forester

i Touring w/Tech Pkg Sunroof | AWD | Heated Seats | Blind Spot Detection |

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

  1. 5313329
  2. 5313329
  3. 5313329
  4. 5313329
  5. 5313329
  6. 5313329
  7. 5313329
  8. 5313329
  9. 5313329
  10. 5313329
  11. 5313329
  12. 5313329
  13. 5313329
  14. 5313329
  15. 5313329
  16. 5313329
  17. 5313329
  18. 5313329
  19. 5313329
  20. 5313329
  21. 5313329
  22. 5313329
  23. 5313329
  24. 5313329
  25. 5313329
Contact Seller
Sale Price

$24,255

+ taxes & licensing

  • 21,898KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5313329
  • Stock #: F379H8
  • VIN: JF2SJEMC7HH482911
Exterior Colour
CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic

Lots of space and The Ideal Price Point. Do Not Miss This Car! Call, Click, Or Stop By Birchwood Kia On Regent Today!
Sunroof
All Wheel Drive
Blind Spot Detection
Power Liftgate
Rear View Camera
Back Up Sensors
Touch Screen Display
Bluetooth
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Cloth Interior
Cruise Control
USB Ports
2 Sets of Keys

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay- No Hidden Fees Or Charges!
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
WWW.BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Remote Trunk Release
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
Additional Features
  • Cloth Interior
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Keyless Start
  • EyeSight Lane Departure Warning
  • EyeSight Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Kia on Regent

2019 Hyundai Accent ...
 39,107 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Trave...
 124,149 KM
$10,899 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Yaris Ha...
 44,591 KM
$14,524 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-667-XXXX

(click to show)

204-667-9993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory