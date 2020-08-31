+ taxes & licensing
2017 Subaru Forester Crystal White Pearl 2.5i
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Heated Reclining Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio w/6.2" Display, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Traction control.
Recent Arrival! 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC CVT Lineartronic AWD Odometer is 22000 kilometers below market average!
Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Small Utility Vehicle
Why buy from Birchwood Honda West in the Pointe West Autopark here in Winnipeg? Family friendly, low pressure environment! Trade-in guarantee We buy your vehicle(s) even if you dont buy ours! We dont charge documentation fees or any other hidden charges. We provide a free Carfax vehicle report and when you purchase your pre-owned vehicle, you receive a full clean and detail with a full tank of gas.
We are located in the Pointe West AutoPark, Portage Ave West at the Perimeter Hwy. Please contact us with the phone number provided above. Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model. Plus taxes OAC.
