2017 Subaru Forester

64,566 KM

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

i Locally Owned

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

64,566KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5724330
  • Stock #: F3BN6B
  • VIN: JF2SJEBC8HH530970

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,566 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Subaru Forester Crystal White Pearl 2.5i

AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Heated Reclining Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio w/6.2" Display, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Traction control.


Recent Arrival! 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC CVT Lineartronic AWD Odometer is 22000 kilometers below market average!

Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Small Utility Vehicle


Why buy from Birchwood Honda West in the Pointe West Autopark here in Winnipeg? Family friendly, low pressure environment! Trade-in guarantee We buy your vehicle(s) even if you dont buy ours! We dont charge documentation fees or any other hidden charges. We provide a free Carfax vehicle report and when you purchase your pre-owned vehicle, you receive a full clean and detail with a full tank of gas.


We are located in the Pointe West AutoPark, Portage Ave West at the Perimeter Hwy. Please contact us with the phone number provided above. Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model. Plus taxes OAC.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Steel Wheels
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
HD Radio
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Roof-mounted shark fin antenna
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio)
USB port/iPod control
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio w/6.2" Display -inc: high-resolution touch-screen display
illuminated steering wheel integrated audio co

Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

