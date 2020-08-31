Menu
2017 Subaru Forester

29,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,980

$22,980 + tax & licensing
$22,980

+ taxes & licensing

West Coast Auto & RV

204-831-5005

2017 Subaru Forester

2017 Subaru Forester

*STARLINK - REAR CAMERA - HEATED SEATS*

2017 Subaru Forester

*STARLINK - REAR CAMERA - HEATED SEATS*

Location

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-831-5005

$22,980

+ taxes & licensing

29,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5744733
  • Stock #: 542915
  • VIN: JF2SJEDC9HH542915

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Red
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Variable / CVT
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 542915
  Mileage 29,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*ONLY 29,000KM`S* This well equipped SUV features power heated seats, LCD display with Subaru`s Starlink infotainment and rear view camera, voice activated Bluetooth, leather wrapped steering wheel with audio controls and paddle shift, remote keyless entry, traction control, X Mode, fog lights, alloy wheels, Subaru`s top rated Symmetrical All-Wheel drive system and more! Payments start as low as $77 a week* with $0 down. Call today for a fast and secure credit approval! **WE ARE MANITOBA`S "BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD WINNER"** Buy with confidence at West Coast Auto & RV.....Trades are welcome! New Provincial Safety inspection provided! Full Carfax history report and excellent warranty and finance options provided! Call us toll free at 1-888-313-3069 for more information or to book your test drive today. *Payments based on 84 months at 5.99% APR (fixed) with total cost of borrowing of $5172.56 (oac) - payments are plus tax. See dealer for full details. DP#0038

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
All Wheel Drive
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear View Camera
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

West Coast Auto & RV

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

