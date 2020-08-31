2017 Subaru Forester

+ taxes & licensing
2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
*ONLY 29,000KM`S* This well equipped SUV features power heated seats, LCD display with Subaru`s Starlink infotainment and rear view camera, voice activated Bluetooth, leather wrapped steering wheel with audio controls and paddle shift, remote keyless entry, traction control, X Mode, fog lights, alloy wheels, Subaru`s top rated Symmetrical All-Wheel drive system and more! Payments start as low as $77 a week* with $0 down. Call today for a fast and secure credit approval! **WE ARE MANITOBA`S "BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD WINNER"** Buy with confidence at West Coast Auto & RV.....Trades are welcome! New Provincial Safety inspection provided! Full Carfax history report and excellent warranty and finance options provided! Call us toll free at 1-888-313-3069 for more information or to book your test drive today. *Payments based on 84 months at 5.99% APR (fixed) with total cost of borrowing of $5172.56 (oac) - payments are plus tax. See dealer for full details. DP#0038
