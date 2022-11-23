Menu
2017 Subaru Forester

145,463 KM

Details Description Features

$23,980

+ tax & licensing
Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

204-500-1389

Contact Seller
2.5i Touring | Panoramic Sunroof | Backup Camera |

2017 Subaru Forester

2.5i Touring | Panoramic Sunroof | Backup Camera |

Location

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

145,463KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9427761
  • Stock #: LP9960A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,463 KM

Vehicle Description

Before we even think of selling a pre-owned vehicle, we GUARANTEE that it passes our 155 point inspection by our Certified Mopar Technicians, and then onto our rigorous reconditioning process, to ensure the vehicle cosmetics meet your satisfaction! We take pride in quality pre-owned vehicles, and we GUARANTEE Customer Satisfaction! EASTERN CHRYSLER 1900 MAIN STREET TOLL FREE: 1-877-885-9611 LOCAL: 204-339-2011 FAX: 204-334-2151 EMAIL: internet@easternchrysler.com DEALER PERMIT #4615

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Defrost
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Power Mirror(s)
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

