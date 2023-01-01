$28,988+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-889-3700
2017 Subaru Forester
i Limited w/Tech Pkg
Location
Birchwood Toyota
70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-889-3700
$28,988
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9766117
- Stock #: F51878
- VIN: JF2SJEUC9HH473983
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F51878
- Mileage 94,169 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process to our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program.
Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle(s) even if you dont buy ours!
Start your purchase online at birchwoodtoyota.ca or call us at 204-889-3700.
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.
This vehicle qualifies for BIRCHWOOD TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;
GUARDIAN PROTECTION:
- COSMETIC WHEEL PROTECTION
- PAINTLESS DENT REPAIR
- KEY/REMOTE REPLACEMENT
Dealer permit #0025
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Powertrain
Media / Nav / Comm
Windows
Convenience
Seating
Trim
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.