2017 Subaru Forester...

$28,988 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 4 , 1 6 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 9766117

9766117 Stock #: F51878

F51878 VIN: JF2SJEUC9HH473983

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 94,169 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Temporary spare tire CVT Transmission Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Battery w/Run Down Protection Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs 60 L Fuel Tank 3.700 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2,032 kgs (4,479 lbs) Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher Engine: 2.5L DOHC 4-Cylinder -inc: Horizontally opposed, electronic throttle control and active valve control system Transmission: Lineartronic Continuously Variable -inc: lock-up torque converter, paddle shifters, normal and manual mode, shift lock, Subaru symmetrical full-time all-wheel drive system w/electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch and X-mode Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Panoramic Sunroof DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Roof Rack Rails Only Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Black Bodyside Cladding Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Tires: P225/55R18 97H Bridgestone Dueler H/L400 AS -inc: Mud and snow Wheels: 18" x 7" Aluminum Alloy -inc: Machined finish w/high-relief design Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps Express Open/Close Sliding Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering AM/FM Stereo rear window defogger Navigation System Rear View Camera Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Locking glove box Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo shade Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Systems Monitor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Seats w/Leatherette Back Material 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer Carpet Floor Trim and Vinyl/Rubber Mat Aha Selective Service Internet Access Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Distance Pacing Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Front Heated Reclining Bucket Seats -inc: high/low level settings for heat, memory 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat including power lumbar support and 4-way manually adjustable passenger seat Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Blind Spot Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Eyesight Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Power Options Power Mirrors Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls HD Radio 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Automatic Equalizer Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio w/7" Display -inc: high-resolution capacitive touch-screen display w/GPS navigation system, STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio), dual USB port/iPod control, SMS text messaging capability, Siri Eyes Free c... Windows Sunroof Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Memory Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat

