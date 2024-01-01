$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2017 Subaru Impreza
Sport-tech w/Tech Pkg
2017 Subaru Impreza
Sport-tech w/Tech Pkg
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
79,957KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 4S3GKAU61H3607287
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black[Crystal Black Silica]
- Interior Colour Onyx Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24307
- Mileage 79,957 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Ride Time
2016 RAM 1500 ST 175,060 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic Sedan Touring 78,385 KM $25,500 + tax & lic
2023 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD Z71 8,703 KM $53,500 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Ride Time
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
Call Dealer
204-272-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Ride Time
204-272-6161
2017 Subaru Impreza