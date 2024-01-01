Menu
2017 Subaru Impreza

79,957 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 Subaru Impreza

Sport-tech w/Tech Pkg

2017 Subaru Impreza

Sport-tech w/Tech Pkg

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
79,957KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4S3GKAU61H3607287

  • Exterior Colour Black[Crystal Black Silica]
  • Interior Colour Onyx Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24307
  • Mileage 79,957 KM

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-XXXX

204-272-6161

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

2017 Subaru Impreza