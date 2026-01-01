2017 Subaru Impreza

Menu
***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?*** *FINANCING AVAILABLE* *CLEAN TITLE ONLY* *TRADE-INS WELCOME* *7 DAY INSURANCE* *3 MONTH WARRANTY/5000KM LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY* *MB SAFETY* *NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE* *D#4140* **** ****LOW LOW MILEAGE, ACCIDENT FREE SUBARU IMPREZA SPORT IS HERE! 4 CYL, AUTOMATIC, SPORT INTERIOR, BACK-UP CAM, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, ALARM, KEYLESS ENTRY, AM FM CD, TINTED GLASS, ALLOYS, WILL BE SOLD SERVICED, SAFETIED, 2 KEYS AND WARRANTY! *****VALUE PRICED AT $14,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED****** *****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST****** *****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****

Location

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-0008

Used
142,586KM
VIN 4S3GKAH61H3600091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 600091
  • Mileage 142,586 KM

Vehicle Description

