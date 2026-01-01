$14,991+ taxes & licensing
2017 Subaru Impreza
SPORT W/TECH PACKAGE
Location
Silverline Motors
1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3
204-509-0008
$14,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 600091
- Mileage 142,586 KM
Vehicle Description
***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***
*FINANCING AVAILABLE*
*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*
*TRADE-INS WELCOME*
*7 DAY INSURANCE*
*3 MONTH WARRANTY/5000KM LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY*
*MB SAFETY*
*NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE*
*D#4140* ****
****LOW LOW MILEAGE, ACCIDENT FREE SUBARU IMPREZA SPORT IS HERE! 4 CYL, AUTOMATIC, SPORT INTERIOR, BACK-UP CAM, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, ALARM, KEYLESS ENTRY, AM FM CD, TINTED GLASS, ALLOYS, WILL BE SOLD SERVICED, SAFETIED, 2 KEYS AND WARRANTY!
*****VALUE PRICED AT $14,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******
*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******
*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****
