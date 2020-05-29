Menu
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2017 Subaru Outback

2017 Subaru Outback

3.6R Limited AWD *Navi Leather Sunroof

2017 Subaru Outback

3.6R Limited AWD *Navi Leather Sunroof

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 5171234
  2. 5171234
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 70,097KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5171234
  • Stock #: F36HG4
  • VIN: 4S4BSFLCXH3431494
Exterior Colour
Venetian Red Pearl
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Local, meticulously kept fully loaded 2017 Subaru Outback 3.6R Limited AWD in Venetian Red Pearl with a nice Harmon Kardon sound system! WOW!
Award winning Subaru Outback is one of the top safety vehicles in the world! Featuring world class Symmetrical All Wheel Drive you will enjoy a 3.6R V6 engine, heated leather seats, navigation, power lift gate, blindspot detection, Harmon Kardon sound system, 18-inch alloy rims, fog lights, dual climate control, Bluetooth, keyless entry and so much more!

If you're looking for a spacious, reliable wagon, this Subaru Outback is all that and more!
Buy from Birchwood Hyundai and enjoy the luxury experience of the north including:

- Certified Sales Professionals, Technicians & Vehicles
- Available Service Loaner Vehicles
- No hassle , No Negotiation Pricing

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips St. Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Front air conditioning
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • tinted windows
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Automatic Transmission
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • rear window defogger
Seating
  • Memory Seats
  • Heated rear seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Front Bucket Seats
  • Rear bench seats
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Anti-Starter
  • Navigation System
  • Rear View Camera
  • Keyless Start
  • CVT Transmission
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Mirror integrated turn signals
  • HD Radio
  • Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
  • Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
  • Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot Sensor
  • Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Body Side Impact Airbag
  • Front Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Dual Shift Mode Transmission
  • All-Season Front Tire
  • All-Season Rear Tire
  • Audio Aux Input
  • Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
  • Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
  • Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
  • Driver Side Adjustable Seat
  • STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio)
  • Siri Eyes free compatible
  • dual USB port/iPod control
  • SiriusXM Satellite Radio installed (free 3-month trial subscription included)
  • Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System -inc: 7-inch high-resolution capacitive touch-screen display w/GPS navigation system
  • SMS text messaging capability
  • w/SiriusXM Advanced Audio Services
  • SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link (subscription required) and Harman Kardon 12-speaker system w/subwoofer and 576-watt amplifier

