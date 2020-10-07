2017 Subaru Outback

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Temporary spare tire Exterior Spoiler Roof Rack tinted windows Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Seating Memory Seats Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features Premium Audio Anti-Starter Navigation System Rear View Camera Keyless Start CVT Transmission Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals HD Radio Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio) Siri Eyes free compatible dual USB port/iPod control Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System -inc: 7-inch high-resolution capacitive touch-screen display w/GPS navigation system Wheels: 18" x 7" High-Relief Design -inc: Black and machined finish Aluminum alloy auxiliary au

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.