2017 Subaru WRX

$27,958 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 2 , 8 8 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10607673

10607673 Stock #: F5AP91

F5AP91 VIN: JF1VA1G65H9824480

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour World Rally Blue Pearl

Interior Colour Onyx Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 72,882 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Engine Oil Cooler Sport tuned suspension 4.11 Axle Ratio Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs 60 L Fuel Tank Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder Boxer -inc: Horizontally-opposed w/twin-scroll turbocharger and intercooler, Electronic Throttle Control and Dual Active Valve Control System w/direct injection Transmission: 6-Speed Manual w/Hill Holder System -inc: Fully synchronized, including reverse and viscous-coupling limited-slip centre differential Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Rocker Panel Extensions Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Tires: P235/45R17 94W Dunlop Summer Performance -inc: Sport Maxx RT Wheels: 17" x 8" Aluminum Alloy 15-Spoke Design -inc: gunmetal coating Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps Interior Immobilizer Driver Information Centre PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets Automatic Air Conditioning Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Vinyl Door Trim Insert 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Performance-Design Heated Front Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat, 4-way manually adjustable passenger seat, high/low heat level settings and separate height- and tilt-adjustable head restraints Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents Passenger Seat FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Style Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Safety Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners and Rear Cross Traffic Alert Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot Media / Nav / Comm Auxiliary Audio Input Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock Streaming Audio Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System -inc: 6.2" high-resolution touch-screen display, STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio), USB port/iPod control, auxiliary audio input, steering wheel-integrated controls, auxiliary audio source input ... Radio data system 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist

