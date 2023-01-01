Menu
2017 Subaru WRX

72,882 KM

$27,958

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

SPORT

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

72,882KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10607673
  • Stock #: F5AP91
  • VIN: JF1VA1G65H9824480

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour World Rally Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Onyx Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 72,882 KM

Vehicle Description

Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Full clean and detail

Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277.

Dealer Permit #5266
Dealer permit #5266

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Engine Oil Cooler
Sport tuned suspension
4.11 Axle Ratio
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
60 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder Boxer -inc: Horizontally-opposed w/twin-scroll turbocharger and intercooler, Electronic Throttle Control and Dual Active Valve Control System w/direct injection
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual w/Hill Holder System -inc: Fully synchronized, including reverse and viscous-coupling limited-slip centre differential
Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Fog Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Rocker Panel Extensions
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Tires: P235/45R17 94W Dunlop Summer Performance -inc: Sport Maxx RT
Wheels: 17" x 8" Aluminum Alloy 15-Spoke Design -inc: gunmetal coating
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Performance-Design Heated Front Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat, 4-way manually adjustable passenger seat, high/low heat level settings and separate height- and tilt-adjustable head restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Style Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock
Streaming Audio
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System -inc: 6.2" high-resolution touch-screen display, STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio), USB port/iPod control, auxiliary audio input, steering wheel-integrated controls, auxiliary audio source input ...

Additional Features

Radio data system
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio)
USB port/iPod control
steering wheel-integrated controls
auxiliary audio source input in centre console
illuminated audio controls integrated in steering wheel
Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity w/voice activation and steering wheel-mounted controls
MediaHub for iPod/USB integration
SiriusXM Satellite Radio installed (free 3-month trial subscription included)
4-way manually adjustable passenger seat
high/low heat level settings and separate height- and tilt-adjustable head restraints
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual w/Hill Holder System -inc: Fully synchronized
including reverse and viscous-coupling limited-slip centre differential
Performance-Design Heated Front Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System -inc: 6.2" high-resolution touch-screen display
6-speaker system and vehicle-speed-sensitive volume

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

