Heated Seats, Sunroof, Power Seat, Leather, Navigation, Harmon Kardon Audio, Blind Spot Monitors, Bluetooth, Rear Cam, CLEAN TITLE!

2017 Subaru WRX

92,285 KM

Details

$26,991

+ tax & licensing
Location

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

Used
92,285KM
VIN JF1VA1L64H9834844

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 834844
  • Mileage 92,285 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Sunroof, Power Seat, Leather, Navigation, Harmon Kardon Audio, Blind Spot Monitors, Bluetooth, Rear Cam, CLEAN TITLE!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Security

Anti-Theft

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Convenience

Console
Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
All Equipped
Anti-Starter
Fully loaded
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

The Car Store on Main

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

