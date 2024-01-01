$26,991+ tax & licensing
2017 Subaru WRX
WRX Sport-Tech Manual| Leather/Sunroof/Clean title
Location
The Car Store on Main
2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6
204-669-1248
$26,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
92,285KM
VIN JF1VA1L64H9834844
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 834844
- Mileage 92,285 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Sunroof, Power Seat, Leather, Navigation, Harmon Kardon Audio, Blind Spot Monitors, Bluetooth, Rear Cam, CLEAN TITLE!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Security
Anti-Theft
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Convenience
Console
Cup Holder
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Anti-Starter
Fully loaded
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag
2017 Subaru WRX